Ben Bredeson (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Each week during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally-televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, based on the team's projected needs.

Every week, the list will aim to highlight a variety of early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to watch the players performing live, instead of playing catch-up the weeks before the draft.

Trevon Diggs, CB, Alabama (No. 7)

No. 5 Alabama at Mississippi State | Noon | ESPN

The younger brother of Minnesota Vikings receiver Stefon Diggs, Trevon barely played his first two seasons at Alabama, and missed half of his junior year with a foot injury.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pounder is at his best when he's allowed to play physical, pressing bigger receivers a the line of scrimmage. Ask him to defend a smaller, shiftier receiver, like his brother, and that's where he'll get into some trouble.

The pass breakup stats are modest — 11 in the past 15 games — but he has four interceptions during that stretch, and another that was wiped out by a substitution penalty against LSU last week. Not bad for a guy who doesn't see too many balls thrown his direction.

Ben Bredeson, OG, Michigan (No. 74)

Michigan State at No. 15 Michigan | Noon | Fox

The Lions have a decision to make, whether to cut a big check to longtime starter Graham Glasgow or let him walk in free agency. If we were forced to guess which way it's heading, Glasgow will be wearing a different jersey in 2020.

With backup Kenny Wiggins also heading toward free agency, the Lions will likely be in the market for interior line help. Bredeson would allow the team to swap out one Michigan man with another.

A two-time team captain with 42 starts under his belt, Bredeson has good size (6-foot-5, 325 pounds) and power, with a skill set that should allow him to succeed in Detroit's varied blocking scheme that mixes up zone and power concepts.

D'Andre Swift (Photo: Curtis Compton, AP)

D’Andre Swift, RB, Georgia (No. 7)

No. 4 Georgia at No. 12 Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

The run blocking should be the Lions' priority. Without holes, it almost doesn't matter who is in the backfield. But with Kerryon Johnson yet to show he can stay healthy for an entire season, and a questionable group of ball carrier behind him on the depth chart, adding another dynamic rusher to the rotation couldn't hurt.

Swift won't last long in the draft, likely to come off the board in the first 50 picks. The Georgia runner makes tacklers miss with the best of the them in college football, averaging 6.6 yards per carry during his college career. The 5-foot-9, 215-pounder also contributes in the passing game, hauling in 64 catches in 38 career games.

Alaric Jackson, OT, Iowa (No. 77)

No. 8 Minnesota at No. 20 Iowa | 4 p.m. | Fox

There's more buzz surrounding linemate Tristan Wirfs, but Jackson also deserves plenty of attention heading into the draft. The local product, who played his high school ball for Detroit Renaissance, is in his third year as the Hawkeyes' starting left tackle.

The size and length are there to play tackle at the next level, although there are a handful of scouting reports that suggest a move to guard might be in his future. What sets him apart from many prospects is his commitment to his craft, willing to go above and beyond to study others at his position and his opponents.

Jackson has struggled a bit since returning from an early-season ankle injury, but has only allowed five sacks during his college career.

Neville Gallimore, DT, Oklahoma (No. 90)

No. 10 Oklahoma at No. 13 Baylor | 7:30 p.m. | ABC

With A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels operating on contracts that expire at season's end, and Da'Shawn Hand yet to prove he can stay healthy, the Lions figure to be in the market for defensive interior help this offseason.

At 6-foot-2, Gallimore might be on the short side for the position, which immediately makes him a questionable fit for the scheme, but he's an athletic powerhouse with a nose for the ball. He tallied 50 tackles for the Sooners last season.

Where he could have the biggest impact filling a need in Detroit's defense is his ability to disrupt the pocket. Gallimore has generated 31 quarterback pressures the past two seasons.