Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, left, gets ready to hit Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph, second from left, with a helmet. (Photo: Ron Schwane, Associated Press)

Cleveland — Before the ugly brawl, several Steelers took a pounding Thursday night against the Browns.

Pittsburgh wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and rookie Diontae Johnson sustained concussions and running back James Conner re-injured his right shoulder in 21-7 loss to Cleveland that ended with Browns defensive end Myles Garrett swinging a helmet and hitting Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph in the head.

Smith-Schuster got drilled from the side by Browns cornerback Greedy Williams in the second quarter after attempting to catch a pass over the middle from Rudolph. Smith-Schuster was hit by Williams and sandwiched by two other defenders.

Smith-Schuster stayed down on the field for several moments – and several Cleveland players knelt near him – while he was examined by Pittsburgh’s medical staff. He got up and walked directly to the Steelers’ locker room for evaluation and treatment.

Several minutes later, the Steelers announced he would not return and has entered league protocol for head injuries.

Conner left in the second quarter after re-injuring his shoulder. He missed Pittsburgh’s past two games with the injury and was wearing extra-large shoulder pads for added protection.

Conner had 10 yards on five carries and one catch for six yards before getting hurt.

He leads the Steelers with 380 yards rushing and six total TDs. He and Smith-Schuster have become Pittsburgh’s top playmakers following the departures of star running back Le’Veon Bell and receiver Antonio Brown.

Following the game, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin offered no updates on the injuries as everyone was focused on the ugly incident with eight seconds left.

Despite the injuries, the Steelers were still within a touchdown in the fourth quarter before Rudolph threw one of his four interceptions and the Browns scored with 5:25 left.

The 22-year-old Smith-Schuster came in with a team-leading 36 receptions for 503 yards and three touchdowns.

In the third quarter, Johnson got rocked on a vicious hit by Browns safety Damarious Randall.

Johnson just missed catching a long pass down the sideline and never saw Randall, who lowered his head and delivered a late blow to Johnson’s head in front of Pittsburgh’s bench. Randall was ejected for unnecessary roughness.

Smith-Schuster is the youngest player in NFL history to reach 200 career receptions. He made his first Pro Bowl last season, when he caught 111 passes for 1,426 yards and seven TDs.

The Steelers (5-4), who came in riding a four-game winning streak, also lost cornerback Artie Burns (knee) and linebacker Olasunkanmi Adeniyi (concussion).

Jones picks up Packers

A single injury changed everything for the Green Bay Packers’ offense this season.

Davante Adams caught 10 passes for a career-high 180 yards in the Packers’ Week 4 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

With 10:45 left in the fourth quarter, the two-time Pro Bowl receiver caught a 13-yard pass from Aaron Rodgers that set up first-and-goal at the Philadelphia 8.

After being tackled by safety Andrew Sendejo, Adams immediately reached down and grabbed his right foot. He knew something was wrong.

Adams was forced to watch as Green Bay suffered its first loss of the season.

After the 34-27 defeat, Adams told reporters he believed he had suffered a turf toe injury. He was right.

Adams was sidelined for the next four games. During that stretch, the Packers didn’t miss a beat, going 4-0 and posting staggering offensive numbers.

“I can promise you we need him and we’re a better offense with 17 on the field,” Rodgers said of Adams following a 42-24 win over the Raiders in Week 7. “We’ve just been spreading it out a little bit more and guys have been stepping up. … I think without him there, we’ve had to scheme up plays for other guys and guys have made plays when their number’s been called.”

Undrafted second-year receiver Allen Lazard had a breakout game while Adams was sidelined, as did 6-foot-4 speedster Marquez Valdes-Scantling. But no players benefited more from Adams’ absence than running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones.

“Yeah, I think it is something that’s kind of evolved,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said. “And those guys have done a great job, both those guys.”

Jones was up first. The third-year pro scored four rushing touchdowns in a 34-24 victory over the Cowboys in Week 5. Jones, who played high school and college ball in El Paso, Texas, became the first player to run for four touchdowns against Dallas.

Jones, who was drafted one round later than Williams, scored three rushing touchdowns against the Carolina Panthers. He became the first Packers player since Sterling Sharpe in 1994 with multiple three-touchdown games in a season.

The 5-foot-9, 208-pound back is tied with Christian McCaffrey for the league lead in rushing touchdowns (11) and total touchdowns (14).

“The boy got too many touchdowns,” Williams said of Jones. “All I know is, inside the 20, you hand him the ball, he’s going to get it in the end zone.”

Extra points

Alshon Jeffery missed practice again Thursday because of an ankle injury, increasing the possibility Carson Wentz won’t have his two top receivers when the Eagles host the New England Patriots on Sunday.

DeSean Jackson had surgery for an abdominal injury last week and is out the rest of the regular season.

He has played only one full game and a handful of series in two others.

The Eagles (5-4) haven’t had much production from their wide receivers this season. Jeffery has 34 catches for 353 yards and three touchdowns.

... The Browns gave up on Antonio Callaway. The NFL is going to come down hard on him again.

A person familiar with the situation said Callaway, who was released Thursday by Cleveland hours before the team played the Pittsburgh Steelers, is facing a possible 10-game league suspension for another drug violation.