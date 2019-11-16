Running back Bo Scarbrough spent time with the Seattle Seahawks this preseason. (Photo: Stephen Brashear, Associated Press)

Allen Park — The Detroit Lions made a change at running back on Saturday, promoting Bo Scarbrough off the practice squad and waiving Paul Perkins.

The former Alabama running back, listed at 235 pounds, averaged 5.7 yards per carry while scoring 20 touchdowns over three seasons for the Crimson Tide.

A seventh-round draft pick in 2018, he has yet to see a carry in a regular-season game.

Perkins, originally claimed off waivers in September, has bounced back and forth between Detroit's practice squad and active roster. In four games, he's played 24 offensive snaps, carrying the ball 13 times for 29 yards.

In addition the roster swap, the Lions also removed rookie Ty Johnson from concussion protocol, clearing him to play against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

Johnson has appeared in all nine games this season, starting last week against the Chicago Bears prior to exiting in the first half with the concussion. The sixth-round draft pick out of Maryland has recorded 44 carries for 153 yards on the season.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers