Detroit — The Detroit Lions lost more than a game on Sunday. The team suffered several injuries to key players in a 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

In the first half, Tracy Walker suffered a knee injury that ended his day. The second-year safety had returned to the lineup this week after missing the previous two games with a knee issue. He practiced for the first time in three weeks on Friday, in a limited capacity, before getting the green light against the Cowboys.

Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

"We had done a couple things with him through the course of the week and just really saw everything look normal, everything look fine, from a physical standpoint," Lions coach Matt Patricia said after the game. "We had a couple packages we thought it would be good for him to be in and kind of not be in a situation where it would be high-risk.

"Obviously, in the game, (he) felt a little bit of something, so we just thought we would be a little bit safer there."

Patrica couldn't say whether Walker had suffered a new injury or re-aggravated the previous issue.

In the second half, the Lions lost four more players. Fullback Nick Bawden, who came into the day questionable with a foot injury, left after hurting his knee while covering a kick. Shortly after, return man Jamal Agnew went down with an ankle injury returning a kickoff in the fourth quarter.

Also in the fourth frame, defensive end Trey Flowers and center Frank Ragnow left to be evaluated for concussions. Flowers wasn't available to talk to media after the game, suggesting he was in league's concussion protocol.