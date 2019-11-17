LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — It’s been 568 days since former Alabama running back Bo Scarbrough was selected in the seventh round of the 2018 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys.

Which, to some degree, makes it a little strange that after finding out on Sunday morning that he’d get the start for Detroit in his NFL debut, against the team that drafted and later cut him, his emotions remained unchanged.

“It felt regular to me,” Scarbrough said after the 35-27 loss at Ford Field. “There’s nothing surprising, or to be proud of. It’s just another opportunity, another day.”

A mere opportunity, sure, but one that Scarbrough has waited over a year and a half to earn — one that has required signing with four different teams and putting in countless hours on practice squads that didn’t believe he was fit to play at the NFL level. But also, an opportunity that Scarbrough was ready for.

The Lions promoted Scarbrough to their active roster on Saturday after signing him to their practice squad on Nov. 6. He was just the latest practice-squad refugee to get a shot in the Lions backfield and the fifth Lions running back to start in as many weeks. But unlike Tra Carson and Paul Perkins, the 23-year-old out of Tuscaloosa, Alabama made a case for remaining an important piece of the offense.

Scarbrough ran the ball 14 times for 55 yards, the second-most rushing yards by a Lions player this season, and gave the Lions a 7-0 first-quarter lead on a 5-yard touchdown run, the first of his career. His longest run of the day went for a gain of 23 yards and set the Lions up for a 2-yard touchdown run by Jeff Driskel that gave Detroit a 14-10 lead in the second quarter.

“I was feeling good from the get-go,” Scarbrough said. “Every player should be used to running plays, and being in the NFL is just faster. Nothing different, the same players from college.”

And the college game, mostly, was good to Scarbrough. He saw his workload dip during his junior season, but the Alabama experience — big games, tough in-house competition, Nick Saban — played a major role in him getting comfortable in a new organization, which he said operates under a similarly demanding, team-centric philosophy.

“Playing under Coach (Matt) Patricia is just like playing under Coach Saban,” Scarbrough said. “We do some of the same things that we do at Alabama, so when I came in, I was very used to it.”

The characteristics of Scarbrough that appeal to Patricia shouldn’t come as a surprise. The 6-foot-1, 235-pound back bruised his way up the gut for a majority of his carries, demonstrating impressive control of a large body frame and making defenders pay for trying to bring him down.

“He’s a big back. He comes downhill, and some of the things we saw, we wanted to give him that opportunity to go out there and show us what he could do,” Patricia said.

“I just thought it definitely gave some life to some of the downhill runs that we had and some of the physicality in the game that we needed.”

Driskel, starting in the place of the injured Matthew Stafford (back), said that he was impressed by how quickly Scarbrough showed NFL-level poise and awareness.

“I kind of grabbed him after the game and just told him how proud I was of him,” Driskel said. “He knew what he was doing. He hasn’t been here very long at all and he stepped right in there.”

Scarbrough might never forget his NFL debut, but he probably won’t try too hard to remember it, either.

“We lost," he said. "That touchdown doesn’t really mean anything."

Most would identify this kind of talk as cliché, but after just one game in the NFL, it’s clear that Scarbrough truly operates on a plane of banal ideals — hard work and selflessness.

When asked about where he was going to display the ball from his first touchdown run, Scarbrough laughed.

“I don’t even know where it is,” he said. “I didn’t keep the ones in college, either.”

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

Cowboys 35, Lions 27
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. The Cowboys went on to score on the drive and win, 35-27, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Amari Cooper has a pass broken up by Lions' Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys' Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel's arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions' John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' T.J. Hockenson, right, blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Hall pulls in a long reception in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Robert Quinn in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Dak Prescott is able to lose Lions' John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott does the 'Dak Dance,' a move that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warm-ups, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin pulls in a first-down reception under Lions' Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, that allowed Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Taylor Decker and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys' Jason Witten leave the field after the game.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs off the field after a 35-27 victory over Detroit.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit's game against Dallas.
Daniel Mears, Detroit News
