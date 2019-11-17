Lions vs. Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2019.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas at Ford Field in Detroit, Michigan on November 17, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel for the Dallas, Detroit game.
Lions Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel for the Dallas, Detroit game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warmups.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warmups.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warmups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit's game against Dallas.
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit's game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warmup before the game against Dallas.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warmup before the game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit gets goal-line stop, Cowboys get on scoreboard with field goal

    Dallas gets it at the 14.

    Dak Prescott rolls right and finds Michael Gallup for an easy completion that's good for a gain of 13 to start the drive.

    Ezekiel Elliott runs for a gain of 7 on first down. Tony Pollard takes an end-around from Prescott and follows his blocking to the Cowboys 47, a gain of 13.

    Jason Witten hauls in a 7-yard completion from Prescott on first down, moving the Cowboys into Lions territory at the 46. Elliott picks up 3 yards on the next play to move the chains.

    Elliott goes up the middle for a gain of 6. Dallas' running game starting to get rolling now. Prescott's second-down throw to Witten is overthrown and sails out of bounds. Prescott hits Amari Cooper on third down for a gain of 7 that gives the Cowboys a first down at the 30. 

    The Cowboys are then flagged for having 12 men in the huddle, bringing up first-and-15 at the 35. 

    Timeout #1 Dallas (5:17 1st)

    Prescott throws to Gallup for a gain of 12 on first down, then goes back to Gallup on the next play for a 14-yard completion. It's first-and-goal at the 9.

    Elliott dives forward for a gain of 2 on first down. Prescott has all day to throw but can't find an open receiver, scrambling to his right and eventually diving out of bounds at the 2 for a gain of 5. Devon Kennard explodes through the line and sacks Prescott for a 10-yard loss on third down. What a huge play.

    Brett Maher's field goal try is good from 30 yards.

    Lions 7, Cowboys 3 (2:18 1st)

    Lions' offense hurt by penalties

    The special teams penalty backs the Lions up about 20 yards from where Jamal Agnew returned Chris Jones' punt. They'll start at the 28.

    T.J. Hockenson catches a pass over the middle for a 6-yard pickup on first down. A false start penalty on Taylor Decker makes it second-and-9. Scarbrough levels a would-be tackler on his way to a 5-yard gain on second down. Robert Quinn gets around the edge untouched and levels Jef Driskel has he throws the ball away.

    Tavon Austin returns Sam Martin's punt 2 yards to the Dallas 14.

    Lions 7, Cowboys 0 (9:49 1st)

    Lions force three-and-out after taking early lead

    Dallas takes over at the 14 after an 18-yard return by Tony Pollard.

    Ezekiel Elliott is swallowed by Damon Harrison for a gain of 1 on first down. The pocket around Dak Prescott on second down collapses in a hurry, resulting in an incompletion. Darius Slay makes another great play to break up a throw to Amari Cooper. Slay is fired up.

    The Lions will get it at their 28-yard-line after a penalty on the punt return.

    Lions 7, Cowboys 0 (11:27 1st)

    Scarbrough gives Lions 7-0 lead in NFL debut

    Bo Scarbrough, making his first start for the Lions, runs for a gain of 2 on first down. Jeff Driskel fires complete to Marvin Jones on second down for a gain of 5. Danny Amendola runs an out-route and catches a throw from Driskel that's good for 11 yards and a new set of downs at the 10.

    Scarbrough runs to the 5 for a gain of 5 on first down. Scarbrough punches his way into the end zone on second down. The Lions have taken an early lead, just like we all expected.

    Lions 7, Cowboys 0 (12:33 1st)

    Flowers forces fumble on opening drive

    Detroit wins the toss and will defer to the second half. Sam Martin's kickoff goes for a touchback. Dallas gets it at the 25.

    Darius Slay makes a nice play to break up Dak Prescott's first-down throw to Amari Cooper. Trey Flowers absolutely levels Ezekiel Elliott as he hits the hole on second down, forcing a fumble that's recovered by Jarrad Davis at the Dallas 28.

    Lions 0, Cowboys 0 (14:49 1st)

    Pregame

    The Detroit Lions take on the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Ford Field. You can follow the action with live updates by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

    Inactives

    Lions: QB Matthew Stafford, CB Michael Jackson, G Beau Benzschawel, OTs Dan Skipper and Rick Wagner, DL Da'Shawn Hand and Romeo Okwara are inactive for Detroit.

    Cowboys: WRs Cedrick Wilson and Devin Smith, S Jeff Heath, G Connor Williams, DE Joe Jackson, LB Luke Gifford and DT Trysten Hill are inactive for Dallas.

    LIONS AT COWBOYS

    Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, Ford Field

    TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

    Records: Lions 3-5-1, Cowboys 5-4

    Line: Cowboys by 6.5

