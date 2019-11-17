LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. 

Quarterback

After a sluggish start, Jeff Driskel found a groove in the second half and led the Lions on a pair of touchdown drives. For the second week in a row, he showed some touch on his deep ball, with accurate throws to Marvin Hall, Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay, making two of those three passes while on the move.

Speaking of being on the move, Driskel gained 51 yards on eight runs, most of which were scrambles away from pressure. He proved tough to hit in the pocket and made good decisions on zone-reads, keeping one for a 2-yard touchdown. He does get knocked for throwing one into the ground when he had space to run on a second-down play in the second half. Grade: B

Running backs

The newest addition to the roster, Bo Scarbrough, provided a nice north-south element in a surprise start. He churned out 55 yards on 14 carries, including a 5-yard touchdown. Additionally, his 23-yarder in the second quarter set up Driskel for his scoring run, using Scarbrough as the decoy on the zone read. 

In the passing game, J.D. McKissic did his best with limited opportunities. He hauled in three of his four targets for 40 yards, including a 22-yard gain where he broke multiple tackles. Grade: B+

Wide receivers/tight ends

Marvin Jones had himself a day with two touchdown catches, including one where he eluded multiple tackles to score from 25 yards out. He would have had an even bigger day if a 28-yard catch at the end of the first half wasn't wiped out by guard Kenny Wiggins getting flagged for being an ineligible receiver. 

Other than Jones, it was a quiet day from the corps. Golladay hauled in just one of his five targets and continues to struggle to consistently win in contested situations. Amendola had a workmanlike 47 yards that included three first-down grabs.

The tight ends contributed almost nothing in the passing game. Grade: C

Offensive line

There were a handful of nicely blocked runs, including Scarbrough's 23-yarder and Driskel's touchdown run, but as usual with this group, defenders were allowed into the backfield far too often.

Driskel was sacked three times and hit six, but that doesn't begin to explain how many sacks he avoided when his pocket collapsed.

The group also picked up three penalties. Grade: D+

Defensive line

Early on, the Lions got some pressure on quarterback Dak Prescott, and they managed to hold Ezekiel Elliott in check much of the afternoon, limiting him to 2.8 yards per carry. But the pass-rush pressure pretty much evaporated down the stretch, leaving Prescott all day in the pocket to survey the field and convert on critical downs. Grade: C-

Linebackers

Jarrad Davis came up with one of the defense's few big plays, forcing and recovering a fumble that led to a touchdown early in the first quarter. Beyond that, the group was relatively quiet. Davis finished with seven tackles and the corps did contribute to bottling up Elliott, but Dallas also did a nice job creating some pass-game mismatches to take advantage of Detroit's questionable coverage skills at the position. Grade: C-

Secondary

Outside of a couple Darius Slay pass breakups early in the game, there aren't many good things to say about the performance of Detroit's secondary.

Before exiting with an injury, safety Tracy Walker whiffed on a tackle attempt, allowing running back Tony Pollard to score on a short pass, while cornerbacks Justin Coleman and Rashaan Melvin were routinely beat in coverage. 

Even Slay had a letdown when a rare interceptable ball went through his hands in the second half. Grade: D-

Special teams

Matt Prater didn't attempt a field goal, but punter Sam Martin was sharp. Getting a boost from his outstanding coverage units, he averaged 44.5 yards net on his six boots and pinned the Cowboys inside their 20-yard line four times. 

Return man Jamal Agnew also broke out of a slump with a 32-yard punt return, setting up Detroit's second touchdown. He had a second quality return setting the Lions up near midfield, but it was negated by one of two penalties on rookie C.J. Moore. Grade: B+

Coaches

First and foremost the defensive game plan and in-game adjustments remain problematic. The Lions have no answers for most opponents, including the Cowboys, who racked up more than 500 yards of offense in the victory. 

Offensively, the Lions did what they could with Driskel at the helm and their fifth starting running back in five weeks. 

The Lions attempted an aggressive shot at the end of the first half, but it was negated by a penalty. But they bounced back with an impressive touchdown drive to start the second half, incorporating Hall for the first time in three weeks. 

The decision to go for two down eight in the fourth quarter will be controversial but makes some sense. Lions coach Matt Patricia wanted to get ahead of the curve, trying to potentially avoid overtime against an offense he didn't think his defense could stop.

Instead of waiting to the closing seconds to try the conversion, he went for it early, leaving a backup opportunity to send the game into overtime when the first attempt ended in failure. Grade: C-

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

Cowboys 35, Lions 27
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions&#39; Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys&#39; Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.&nbsp;The Cowboys went on to score on the drive and win, 35-27, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. The Cowboys went on to score on the drive and win, 35-27, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Amari Cooper has a pass broken up by Lions&#39; Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter.
Cowboys' Amari Cooper has a pass broken up by Lions' Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions&#39; Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions&#39; Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys&#39; Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter.
Lions' Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys' Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel&#39;s arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel's arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions&#39; John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions' John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys&#39; Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson, right, blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson, right, blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall pulls in a long reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall pulls in a long reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys&#39; Robert Quinn in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Robert Quinn in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Dak Prescott is able to lose Lions&#39; John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott is able to lose Lions' John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter.
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter.
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Ezekiel Elliott does the &#39;Dak Dance,&#39; a move that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warm-ups, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott does the 'Dak Dance,' a move that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warm-ups, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Blake Jarwin pulls in a first-down reception under Lions&#39; Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, that allowed Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin pulls in a first-down reception under Lions' Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, that allowed Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys&#39; Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys&#39; Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys&#39; Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys&#39; Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Taylor Decker and Cowboys&#39; Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game.
Lions' Taylor Decker and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Taylor Decker and Cowboys&#39; Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game.
Lions' Taylor Decker and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys&#39; Jason Witten leave the field after the game.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys' Jason Witten leave the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs off the field after a 35-27 victory over Detroit.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs off the field after a 35-27 victory over Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions&#39; Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game.
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit&#39;s game against Dallas.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit's game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE