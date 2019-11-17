CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo discuss Detroit's upcoming home tilt with Dallas, as well as coach Matt Patricia's job security. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Detroit — The Detroit Lions are getting safety Tracy Walker back for Sunday's game against the Dallas Cowboys.

Walker, who missed the previous two games with a knee injury and only returned to practice on Friday, was medically cleared for the contest. Despite his recent absence from the lineup, he still leads the team with 49 solo tackles and 56 total stops. He's also broken up five passes, forced a fumble and intercepted a pass in seven games.

Tracy Walker (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Detroit's inactives against Dallas are quarterback Matthew Stafford, offensive tackle Rick Wanger, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand, defensive end Romeo Okwara, cornerback Mike Jackson and offensive linemen Beau Benzschawel and Dan Skipper.

Stafford, Wagner and Hand were ruled out on Friday. It marks the second consecutive game the starting quarterback will miss with a back injury. According to an NFL Network report, he could miss up to six weeks with non-displaced fractures in the upper thoracic spine.

Wagner suffered a concussion last week against Chicago and remains in the return to play protocol, while Hand will miss a second straight game with an ankle sprain. Tyrell Crosby will start in place of Wagner.

Okwara is also missing a second week in a row with a groin injury he suffered in practice last week. He had been listed as questionable on Friday's injury report.