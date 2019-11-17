LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Detroit — The Lions played a home game in Week 11, but if one were to close their eyes as Jeff Driskel and the offense lined up for any crucial third-down play on Sunday, that fact would be tough to believe.

Cowboys fans swarmed Ford Field in droves, effectively starting chants of “DE-FENSE!” that filled the building whenever the Lions needed a big play, and stripping Detroit of its home-field advantage in a 35-27 loss.

“When you’re in an away stadium, and you’re on the field during a defense play, and you hear ‘De-fense,’ that’s heartwarming,” Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn said.

"Thank goodness they showed up today because we definitely appreciate them, and needed them from time to time."

Ford Field was also frequently narrated by chants of “Cooooop!” whenever Dallas receiver Amari Cooper caught a pass, and “Let’s go Cowboys!” This, of course, drew ire from the Lions fan base in attendance, who could only hope to counter the opposing chants with a flurry of boos.

“Our fans definitely got a lot louder than their fans,” Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott said. “It was kind of a home crowd.”

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wasn’t willing to go that far — “Home field is AT&T (Stadium) and there’s nothing like that,” he said after the win — but he did say his team benefited greatly from the crowd’s Dallas-leaning bias.

“When you you’ve got a fan base like we do that’s all across America, you’re not surprised when you go into a visiting stadium and you get a chant like you were getting,” Prescott said. “It’s fun, it allows you to feed off that energy for sure.”  

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

Cowboys 35, Lions 27
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Lions&#39; Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys&#39; Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Tavon Austin battles with Lions' Anthony Brown in the first quarter.
Cowboys' Tavon Austin battles with Lions' Anthony Brown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Amari Cooper catch is broken up by Lions' Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter.
Cowboys' Amari Cooper catch is broken up by Lions' Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions recently signed running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions recently signed running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions&#39; Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions&#39; Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys&#39; Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter.
Lions' Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys' Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel&#39;s arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel's arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys&#39; Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions&#39; John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions' John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions&#39; Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys&#39; Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' T.Hl Hockenson lead blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter.
Lions' T.Hl Hockenson lead blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Marvin Hall pulls in a long first down reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall pulls in a long first down reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Robert Quinn in the third quarter.
Lions' quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Robert Quinn in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown pass and catch in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown pass and catch in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Day Prescott is able to lose Lions' John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Day Prescott is able to lose Lions' John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter.
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter.
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott does the 'Dak Dance' a warmup that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warmup, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott does the 'Dak Dance' a warmup that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warmup, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin pulls in a first down reception under Lions' Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, allowing Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin pulls in a first down reception under Lions' Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, allowing Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lion' Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter.
Lion' Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long first down reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long first down reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long first down reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long first down reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Dridkel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Dridkel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Dridkel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Dridkel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions' Taylor Decker and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State University Buckeyes, meet on the field after a 35-27 Detroit loss.
Lions' Taylor Decker and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State University Buckeyes, meet on the field after a 35-27 Detroit loss. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott and Lions' Taylor Decker, both former Ohio State University Buckeyes, meet on the field after a 35-27 Detroit loss.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott and Lions' Taylor Decker, both former Ohio State University Buckeyes, meet on the field after a 35-27 Detroit loss. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys' Jason Witten leave the field after the 35-27 Detroit loss.
Lions injured quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys' Jason Witten leave the field after the 35-27 Detroit loss. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys quarterback Day Prescott runs off the field after 35-27 victory over Detroit.
Cowboys quarterback Day Prescott runs off the field after 35-27 victory over Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions&#39; Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game.
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit&#39;s game against Dallas.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit's game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE