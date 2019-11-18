Lions defensive end Trey Flowers is in the concussion protocol, head coach Matt Patricia said. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Detroit Lions starters Frank Ragnow and Trey Flowers, who both exited Sunday's loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for concussions, have been assessed and added to protocol heading into the new practice week.

“Yeah, they’re in protocol right now, and we’ll go through the process with them and see how the week goes," Lions coach Matt Patricia said.

Meanwhile, safety Tracy Walker, who suffered a knee injury in the first half, after missing the previous two games with a knee issue, is hopeful to play this week in Washington.

"I’m feeling pretty good, the doctors felt like I needed to come out of the game, so I listened to what was told of me," Walker said. "We’re just going to see how the week goes and go from there."

As for Matthew Stafford, who reportedly could need up to six weeks to heal from his microfractures in his upper back, Patricia had no immediate insight about whether the quarterback will play against this season.

“You know, again, we’re week by week with him," Patricia said. "He’s the same guy every day. He comes in ready to go and works hard, so we’ll see how it goes as we progress week by week. I mean I think I’ll just keep it in the week-to-week basis and then we’ll go from there.”

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers