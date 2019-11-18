CLOSE

Rogers, Niyo and Wojo discuss the Lions' sixth loss in seven games as the season continues to circle the drain.

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 35-27 loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

First down

This defense is bad. Historically bad. And, quite frankly, that makes no sense. 

Let's drop the genius or guru talk, since it's ridiculous to be throwing around those labels in sports. Let's just settle on the basic premise that defense is supposed to be the head coach's specialty. And whether Matt Patricia is calling the plays or not, this is his defense, being taught and run by people he hired and trusts. 

Second, it's not like the Lions don't have the individual pieces to make this work.

There's Darius Slay, the Pro Bowl corner. Justin Coleman is the highest-paid nickel in the league. Damon Harrison is one of the best run-stopping defensive tackles of this decade. Trey Flowers got $90 million in free agency to come to Detroit. Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai are a pair of early-round linebackers in the second level. Plus, there are system-fit free agents in Christian Jones and Devon Kennard, one of which was recently signed to an extension

What in the world is going on? 

Before the season began, many, including myself, suggested this defense was the most talented group since the team's dominant 2014 unit. And while there have undoubtedly been some injuries up front that have hindered the overall performance, they've performed at a level closer to worst unit in franchise history.

Scratch that, this defense is actually allowing opponents to rack up more yards than the 2008 unit. You know, the team, the one that went 0-16. 

Even if we concede that the league has changed, and offenses are putting up bigger numbers across the board, this has been an unmitigated disaster. Worse yet, there's no reason to believe there's reprieve in the near future. 

This is who this group is. Even when they do something right, like bottle up an opponent's two best players like they did with Ezekiel Elliott and Amari Cooper on Sunday, they still get lit up for 35 points and more than 500 yards. 

The root of most of the problems remains the inability to rush the passer. With time to sit in the pocket long enough to update their Amazon wish lists, this generation of passer is going torch most secondaries. The Lions get beat deep, they get beat short and miss tackles and they rarely intercept passes. 

The Lions are about to play two of the league's three worst offenses. If they manage to cobble together a couple of decent performances, don't be fooled by the sales pitches of improvement. This group is broken and the scheme and play-calling need to be overhauled this offseason. 

Second down

I don't know if Matt Patricia is on the hot seat, but general manager Bob Quinn sure painted himself into a corner when he fired previous coach Jim Caldwell and said the organization's standard is higher than 9-7. 

What Quinn meant was the standard was higher than mediocrity. And there's no reason to re-write history, the Lions were mediocre under Jim Caldwell, regularly relying on fourth-quarter comebacks, often of the improbable variety, to squeeze out a record barely above .500. 

Even though Patricia's record is worse, the Lions are just a different shade of the NFL's middle class. Whether it's 9-7 or 6-10, it's not good enough. In both cases, it feels like the Lions are light years away from contending for a Super Bowl. 

Third down

It ultimately didn't factor into the decision, but the Lions made an interesting decision to go for two, down eight, with six minutes remaining. 

And while Patricia referenced the mythological force of momentum in his postgame comments, he really was playing the odds, even though it's arguably a strategy better suited when playing on the road. Then again, Ford Field did feel like a hostile environment on Sunday

By going for two in a back-and-forth contest, especially one where your defense is struggling to get a stop, you are trying to remove an overtime coin flip from being a deciding factor. 

At the time of the attempt, the Lions offense was moving the ball well. They probably thought they had a good play call to convert. Obviously that didn't work out. But because they attempted it on the earlier of the two touchdowns they needed, they left themselves a backdoor opportunity to tie the game on the second score.

In the hypothetical scenario where they kick the extra point, then go for the win on a second touchdown in the closing seconds, there is no chance for redemption if the two-point attempt fails.  

More than the strategy, you should be bothered by the Lions' struggles to convert any two-point conversion. The team is 3 for 17 over the past five years, including 0 for 7 during Patricia's tenure. 

Cowboys 35, Lions 27
Lions&#39; Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys&#39; Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.&nbsp;The Cowboys went on to score on the drive and win, 35-27, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit.
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. The Cowboys went on to score on the drive and win, 35-27, on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019 at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter.
Lions' Jarrad Davis recovers a Cowboys fumble early in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Amari Cooper has a pass broken up by Lions&#39; Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter.
Cowboys' Amari Cooper has a pass broken up by Lions' Darius Slay, in front of Dallas head coach Jason Garrett on the sidelines, in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is able to break free from a sack by Cowboys' Michael Bennett in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions running back Bo Scarbrough reaches over the goal line for a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel throws under pressure in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the catch and picks up a first down to set up his touchdown reception on the next play late in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions&#39; Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions&#39; Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb makes the reception in front of Lions' Justin Coleman and goes into the end zone for a touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys&#39; Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter.
Lions' Jeff Driskel gets hit hard from Cowboys' Xavier Woods on a run play in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel&#39;s arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Robert Quinn gets a hand on Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel's arm, forcing him to leave the pocket and getting sacked for a 17-yard loss in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' J.D. McKissic in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions&#39; John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott somehow breaks away form Lions' John Atkins, avoiding the sack, in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys&#39; Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter.
Lions' Mike Ford gets a pass interference call on a long pass to Cowboys' Michael Gallup that set up Dallas within the 5-yard line in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard celebrates his touchdown in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; T.J. Hockenson, right, blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter.
Lions' T.J. Hockenson, right, blocks for quarterback Jeff Driskel in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Marvin Hall pulls in a long reception in the third quarter.
Lions' Marvin Hall pulls in a long reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys&#39; Robert Quinn in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Robert Quinn in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel hands off to running back Bo Scarbrough in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown in the third quarter.
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and quarterback Jeff Driskel celebrate after they hooked up for a touchdown in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Randall Cobb is all alone during a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Michael Gallup readies for a reception in front of Lions' Darius Slay in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Dak Prescott is able to lose Lions&#39; John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter.
Cowboys' Dak Prescott is able to lose Lions' John Atkins on a run down the sidelines in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel breaks out for a run but is put down by Cowboys' Leighton Vander Esch and the defense in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter.
Lions' Joe Dahl and Taylor Decker put a wall to protect quarterback Jeff Driskel in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter.
Lion' Kenny Golladay looks up from the bench with the defense on the field in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott runs over Lions' Tavon Wilson on his way to a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Ezekiel Elliott does the &#39;Dak Dance,&#39; a move that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warm-ups, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott does the 'Dak Dance,' a move that quarterback Dak Prescott does during warm-ups, after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Darius Slay walks off the field after a Cowboys touchdown in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Trey Flowers is helped off the field after going down in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys&#39; Blake Jarwin pulls in a first-down reception under Lions&#39; Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, that allowed Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter.
Cowboys' Blake Jarwin pulls in a first-down reception under Lions' Will Harris, with teammate Rahsaan Melvin looking on, that allowed Dallas to run out the remaining time on the clock late in fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Marvin Jones Jr. and Kenny Golladay look up from the bench with the defense is on the field in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys&#39; Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter.
Lions' Kenny Golladay hangs on to a long reception despite Cowboys' Darian Thompson pulling Golladay down by the facemark late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys&#39; Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel is sacked by Cowboys' Michael Bennett late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia, defensive coordinator Paul Pasqualoni, defensive line coach Bo Davis and linebackers coach Al Golden on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions&#39; Taylor Decker and Cowboys&#39; Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game.
Lions' Taylor Decker and Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, both former Ohio State Buckeyes, meet on the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys&#39; Jason Witten leave the field after the game.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford and Cowboys' Jason Witten leave the field after the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs off the field after a 35-27 victory over Detroit.
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott runs off the field after a 35-27 victory over Detroit. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions&#39; Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas.
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Lions' Sheila Ford Hamp and Lions owner Martha Ford talk on the field before Detroit takes on Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game.
Danny Amendola and the Lions come out of the tunnel before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game.
Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel and injured quarterback Matthew Stafford talk on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn on the field during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field.
Cowboys head coach Jason Garrett comes out onto field before Dallas takes on the Lions at Ford Field. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups.
Lions tight end Logan Thomas readies for a reception during warm-ups. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia watches his players warm up before the game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit&#39;s game against Dallas.
Injured Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford on the field before Detroit's game against Dallas. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Fourth down

    There are different types of backup quarterbacks. There's the savvy, but average veterans who can serve as a mentor to a young, franchise passer. There's the heir apparent, the future starter who still needs some time to develop. And then there's the stopgap, a capable short-term solution who can give you enough to win in a pinch, but doesn't project as a long-term starter. 

    The Lions went through the first option with Shaun Hill from 2010-13, and haven't reached a point where they've needed to groom someone to replace Matthew Stafford, so the recent focus has been finding the stopgap, for the unenviable possibility injury would sideline the starter. 

    And though the sample size is small, we've seen enough to suggest Jeff Driskel is a good fit for this role. In a time where mobility is a premium asset at the position, he brings a different dynamic to Detroit's offense, showing the ability to effectively scramble, as well as make many throws on the move. 

    Ball security is the biggest concern. He threw a bad interception against the Bears in his first start, and has put a couple of other passes in spots for the defense to make plays, but the overall performance in his first start where the team game-planned around his skill set was a successful audition for a more permanent spot as Stafford's backup.

    The only thing that changes the argument is if Stafford's back injuries have the Lions seriously considering looking for a long-term replacement in the upcoming draft. 

