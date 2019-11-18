Free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick held a workout for NFL football scouts and media on Saturday. (Photo: Todd Kirkland, Associated Press)

Allen Park — Based on who the Detroit Lions sent to attend, the team took Colin Kaepernick's weekend workout seriously.

Originally, 25 teams were set to attend a Saturday workout for the former 49ers quarterback, but when he pulled an audible because of multiple disagreements with the league and moved the event from the Atlanta Falcons practice facility to an area high school, more than half of those teams backed out.

In the end, only seven teams watched as Kaepernick threw more than 50 passes. Included in that group was the Lions, who sent director of pro scouting Rob Lohman, one of the highest-ranking members in the franchise's front office.

At this point, there has been nothing to indicate the Lions are considering signing Kaepernick following the workout. The team is currently playing Jeff Driskel in place of injured starter Matthew Stafford.

In his second start on Sunday, Driskel threw for 209 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions, while rushing for another 51 yards on eight attempts.

Widely known for his kneeling protests during the national anthem, Kaepernick has been out of football since 2016. During his six seasons with San Francisco, the former second-round pick threw for 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns and 30 interceptions. He rushed for another 2,300 yards and 13 touchdowns.

Told he'd be released after the 2016 season, Kaepernick opted out of his contract and was unable to find another interested team. In 2018, he filed a lawsuit against the league's 32 owners, claiming they colluded to keep him from playing.

In February, the two sides reached an undisclosed settlement.

