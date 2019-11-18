Cowboys' Xavier Woods brings down Lions' Bo Scarbrough in the second quarter on Sunday, which marked Detroit's sixth loss in seven games. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Technically, the Detroit Lions haven't been eliminated from playoff contention. But even if they were to run the table and win their final six games, the odds of them sneaking into the postseason are astronomical.

That's led to calls from fans to shut down injured quarterback Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season, while others will inevitably want the team to continue to lose to secure a better draft pick in 2020.

But, not surprisingly, that's not the mindset in Detroit's locker room.

"Honestly, we’re still going to go out and compete," safety Tracy Walker said. "I’m a natural competitor and I know my teammates think the same way, so we’re not just going to go out there and give up wins. That’s not going to happen. We’re going to go out there and compete and play our (hardest) every week in and week out."

Veteran receiver Danny Amendola, a team captain, echoed the second-year safety.

"I know we got a bunch of fighters on this team, bunch of good football players willing to show up every day and work their a-- off," Amendola said. "I appreciate that about this group. The chips haven’t fallen much like we would like them to but we’re a resilient, tough bunch and we’re going to fight for sure.

"We want to win every game. That’s the only thing we can worry about is one week at a time is winning one game at a time. Going 1-0 each week. Can’t look ahead. You can learn from your mistakes, but you can’t harp on the bad things — the negative things that have happened — but you definitely have to learn from them and get better and improve and progress as a football player."

The 3-6-1 Lions are actually favored this week, heading on the road to play Washington on Sunday, where the opponent has won once in 10 tries and just snapped a franchise- record 16-quarter streak without a touchdown.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers