Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Allen Park — Matthew Stafford still isn't practicing. Neither is center Frank Ragnow, the team's first-round pick a year ago. How about Trey Flowers, the $90 million defensive end signed in free agency this offseason? Nope, he's out, too.

The injury list seems to be growing by the week for the Detroit Lions as the team begins its week of practice preparation for Washington.

Stafford is on track to miss his third straight game with a back injury, while Ragnow and Flowers are in concussion protocol after last Sunday's game against Dallas.

Also not practicing for Detroit on Wednesday were safety Jamal Agnew, safety Tracy Walker, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand and fullback Nick Bawden.

Hand has missed two straight with an ankle injury, and Walker, after returning from a two-game absence related to a knee injury, is back on the shelf after re-aggravating the issue against Dallas. Agnew (ankle) and Bawden (knee) were also unable to finish the game against Dallas.

The Lions did get one player back at practice with Rick Wagner taking the field. The starting right tackle sat out against the Cowboys after suffering a concussion against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 10. He'll likely be listed as a limited participant as he continues to work his way through protocol.