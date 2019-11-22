CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo discuss Detroit's upcoming road game against lowly Washington, while also talking about the season's biggest disappointments. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday's Lions vs. Redskins game at FedEx Field in Landover, Md. (1 p.m., Fox/760).

Jeff Driskel and Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

► Justin Rogers: The Lions are bad but Washington is one of the worst teams in the NFL. The road team will come away with the victory in a half-full stadium. Lions 20, Redskins 15

► John Niyo: Washington’s fans have largely abandoned their NFL team, and for good reason. The Redskins are 1-9 this season and have lost nine in a row in their home stadium. They’re also starting a rookie quarterback who’s probably not yet ready, so there’s really no excuse for Detroit even with a backup QB and a bunch of injuries. Lions 24, Redskins 17

► Bob Wojnowski: If the Redskins aren't the worst team in the league, they're in the bottom two. Quarterback Dwayne Haskins has struggled mightily in his rookie season, and Washington is last in the league in passing offense and scoring offense. In other words, this is a game the Lions can't lose, right? Uh, you'd think not. As long as backup Jeff Driskel avoids turnovers, and the defense finally feasts on an outmanned opponent, the Lions should add to the misery in Washington, where the Redskins have lost nine straight home games in front of sparse crowds. Lions 26, Redskins 13