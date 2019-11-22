Allen Park — Each week during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally-televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, based on the team's projected needs.

Every week, the list will aim to highlight a variety of early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to watch the players performing live, instead of playing catch-up the weeks before the draft.

Shaun Wade, CB, Ohio State (No. 24)

Penn State at Ohio State | Noon | Fox

The Lions have needs in every level of the defense, including the secondary. And depending on what the team does with Darius Slay this offseason, the cornerback position might shoot to the top of the shopping list.

Wade isn't even the top corner prospect on the Buckeyes. That honor goes to Jeffrey Okudah, who we featured in this space in Week 1. But Wade still brings a welcomed skill set to the table.

At 6-foot-1, 194 pounds, he has the desired size and length to play the position. The caveat here is Ohio State uses him in the slot, which makes a move to the outside a projection. Inside, he uses his length as a weapon in coverage, but he's also an aggressive run support defender with excellent tackling skills.

Justin Madubuike (Photo: Sam Craft, AP)

Justin Madubuike, DT, Texas A&M (No. 52)

Texas A&M at Georgia | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

A 300-pound interior lineman who regularly lines up on the edge for the Aggies, Madubuike has some intriguing positional flexibility at the next level. He plays with a nice combination of power and balance, which allow him to consistently disrupt gaps and generate pocket pressure.

The ability to get interior pressure has been problematic for the Lions this year, and with A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels set to be free agent's at season's end, the team figures to be in the market for help this offseason.

Jeff Gladney (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP)

Jeff Gladney, CB, TCU (No. 12)

TCU at Oklahoma | 8 p.m. | Fox

A likely Day 2 propsect, Gladley is a long, lanky playmaker for the Horned Frogs, breaking up 12 passes each of the past two seasons, while pulling down three interceptions during that 23-game stretch.

If the listed weight of 183 pounds is accurate, the 6-foot corner could stand to add some meat to his frame, but strength is not an issue. He reportedly benches 400 pounds and can squat over 600.

Fast with quick feet and smooth transitions, Gladney has rapidly improved during his college career, allowing fewer than 50 percent of passes his direction to be completed this season.

Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Colorado (No. 2)

Washington at Colorado | 10 p.m. | ESPN

If he comes out this year, a team might be able to get a bargain in the draft. The talented junior has seen a steep drop in year-to-year production, at least partially due to an injury he's battled through this season. Still, that could hurt his stock.

The Lions certainly don't have an immediate need for an outside receiver, with Marvin Jones and Kenny Golladay racking up the touchdowns in 2019, but both players have deals that are set to expire at the end of the 2020 season. Retaining Golladay is going to cost big money, while Jones will be 31 years old when his next contract kicks in, so getting a backup plan in place isn't a bad idea.

The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Shenault is like a running back in space, routinely making tacklers miss to gain extra yardage. He's still coming along as a route runner, but he can play inside and outside, so a good offensive coordinator should be able to scheme the ball into his hands.

Ezra Cleveland, OT, Boise State (No. 76)

Boise State at Utah State | 10:30 p.m. | CBSSN

The Lions could be in the market for an offensive tackle, depending on what the team does with right tackle Rick Wagner this offseason. Cleveland, meanwhile, checks all the boxes at 6-foot-6, 311 pounds with long arms and plus athleticism.

As a redshirt sophomore, there's a reasonable chance he stays in school another year to pad his resume and add strength, but if he comes out, he has the frame to help with some of the space and backside reach blocks that are required in Darrell Bevell's run scheme.