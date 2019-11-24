CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo discuss Detroit's upcoming road game against lowly Washington, while also talking about the season's biggest disappointments. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Landover, Md., — After previously ruling out six players for Sunday's game against Washington, the Detroit Lions announced starting cornerback Rashaan Melvin won't play, either.

Rashaan Melvin (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Melvin popped up on the practice report Friday with a rib injury and had been listed as questionable for the contest. The team has a coupe different options to play in his place, including Mike Ford and rookie Amani Oruwariye. Both saw action last week against Dallas.

In addition to Melvin, quarterback Matthew Stafford (back), defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), center Frank Ragnow (concussion), defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand (ankle) and return man Jamal Agnew (ankle) are inactive. None of the six practiced last week.

Tight end T.J. Hockenson, who was added to the injury report on Saturday with a shoulder issue, is active, but it's unclear how much playing time he'll see against Washington. The team did promote rookie Isaac Nauta off the practice squad on Saturday, providing extra depth at that spot.

In addition to Nauta, defensive end Austin Bryant, offensive lineman Beau Benzschawel and cornerback Mike Jackson will all be active for the Lions for the first time.