Washington 19, Lions 16
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a hit on Washington's Steven Sims (15) while he returns his opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a hit on Washington's Steven Sims (15) while he returns his opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Washington's wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defend during the first half.
Washington's wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defend during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles against Washington during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel falls back after being pushed by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, not visible, during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel falls back after being pushed by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, not visible, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, right, runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) tries to catch up to him during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, right, runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) tries to catch up to him during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, top, tries to throw a pass while being hit by Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, top, tries to throw a pass while being hit by Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Washington's Steven Sims (15) reacts while returning a kickoff from the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during the first half.
Washington's Steven Sims (15) reacts while returning a kickoff from the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
A spectator wears a paper bag on his head while watching the first half.
A spectator wears a paper bag on his head while watching the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) tries to make a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first half.
Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) tries to make a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is tackled by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is tackled by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Members of the Blackfeet National perform as part of the Washington observance of Native American Heritage Month prior to an NFL football game between Washington and Detroit.
Members of the Blackfeet National perform as part of the Washington observance of Native American Heritage Month prior to an NFL football game between Washington and Detroit. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after taking a hit from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half. The ball was recovered by the Lions. Washington's Morgan Moses (76) tries to help defend on the play.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after taking a hit from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half. The ball was recovered by the Lions. Washington's Morgan Moses (76) tries to help defend on the play. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half.
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks on during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks on during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Washington head coach Bill Callahan looks on during the first half.
Washington head coach Bill Callahan looks on during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles against the Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles against the Washington during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) applies a stiff arm on Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) applies a stiff arm on Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), with Sam Martin (6) holding, kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), with Sam Martin (6) holding, kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Washington's Steven Sims (15) avoids a tackle from Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) while returning a Lions kickoff for a touchdown during the first half.
Washington's Steven Sims (15) avoids a tackle from Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) while returning a Lions kickoff for a touchdown during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
A Washington cheerleader perfrorms during the first half.
A Washington cheerleader perfrorms during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is sacked by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is sacked by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, center left, looks on during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, center left, looks on during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) jumps over Washington Redskins linebacker Carroll Phillips (58) while running with the ball during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) jumps over Washington Redskins linebacker Carroll Phillips (58) while running with the ball during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles as Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to bring him down during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles as Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to bring him down during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half.
Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half. Mark Tenally, AP
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) loses his helmet while tackling Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during the second half.
Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) loses his helmet while tackling Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, as Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) tries to bring him down in the end zone during the second half.
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, as Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) tries to bring him down in the end zone during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Fullscreen
Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, with Tress Way holding, kicks the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the second half.
Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, with Tress Way holding, kicks the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Landover, Md. — Justin Rogers grades the Detroit Lions' performance in their 19-16 loss to Washington. 

    Quarterback

    After two adequate performances filling in for Matthew Stafford, the reality of starting an inexperienced backup smacked the Lions in the face on Sunday. Jeff Driskel struggled from the get-go, particularly with his blitz recognition. His ability to elude pressure and extend plays was minimally effective against Washington's defense. 

    Worse yet, Driskel turned the ball over three times, all on interceptions. His first, a deep shot to Marvin Hall, was excusable, given cornerback Fabian Moreau had been one of the worst defensive backs in coverage this season. But Driskel's turnover that handed the game to Washington was a brutal throw, which came one play after he nearly tossed a pick-six, wildly throwing off his back food while under duress. Grade: F

    Running backs

    Bo Scarbrough continues to be a revelation, rushing for 98 yards on 18 carries. He would have easily topped the century mark had Rick Wagner not been flagged for a hold, negating a 25-yard gain around the right side.

    But Scarbrough also lost a fumble. You can argue his forward progress was stopped, after he dragged a pile of defenders for a few extra yards, but there wasn't a whistle, so he's responsible for securing the ball.  Grade: B+

    Wide receivers/tight ends

    Detroit's receivers largely maximized their targets. Kenny Golladay and Danny Amendola caught all seven balls thrown their direction. Marvin Jones was less efficient, catching five of 11 targets, but outside of an improbable diving attempt on a deep ball, he didn't exactly put any on the ground he should have had.  

    The tight ends only had a small role in the game plan. T.J. Hockenson couldn't seem to get separation when Driskel was looking his direction, while Logan Thomas and Jesse James hauled in all three of their combined targets for two first downs and a touchdown. James also had a couple nice blocks on Scarbrough's longer runs. Grade: B+

    Offensive line

    Yes, Driskel struggled with his pocket awareness, but the offensive line shoulders plenty of blame when the quarterback gets sacked six times and absorbs 14 hits behind the line of scrimmage.

    The run blocking was improved, but as noted above, could have been better. Wagner's hold was a brutal blow, while linemate Kenny Wiggins was also flagged for the same infraction. Grade: D

    Defensive line

    The Lions came in focused on shutting down the run, particularly starter Adrian Peterson, and did a good job with the assignment, holding Washington under 100 yards and a 3.6 yard per carry average. Take away three quarterback scrambles and those totals look even better. 

    Given Trey Flowers was out of action with a concussion, the quarterback pressure was OK. The Lions hit Haskins six times, including three sacks. The first sack, by Devon Kennard, resulted in a fumble and a turnover. Grade: A-

    Linebackers

    The linebackers played their part in the run defense and didn't have many glaring coverage issues. The tandem of Jarrad Davis and Jahlani Tavai were assignment sound, combining for 10 tackles, including three behind the line of scrimmage. Grade: B+

    Secondary

    Darius Slay had a rough go of it trying to cover speedy rookie Terry McLaurin. Beyond being responsible for the majority of McLaurin's 72 receiving yards, including the 17-yarder that set up the game-winning field goal, Slay was beaten twice into the end zone and was only bailed out by errant throws by Haskins. 

    On the opposite side, rookie Amani Oruwariye impressed in his first extended action. He played physical on the outside, breaking up a pass in the end zone and recording his first career interception, ripping a contested ball away from receiver Kelvin Harmon near the sideline. Grade: D

    Special teams

    Matt Prater was a victim of the wind, which blew a 39-yard field goal wide right, but in a three-point game, that ended up being the difference. But maybe not as much as the 91-yard kickoff return the Lions allowed in the first half. 

    Additionally, Marvin Hall inexplicably fielded a punt at the 1-yard line and was tackled at the 2, and Dee Virgin got hit with an illegal block in the back on another punt return. Grade: F

    Coaches

    The defense came to play and it's difficult to blame Matt Patricia and Paul Pasqualoni for Darius Slay's inability to cover. It you can't trust your top corner, a two-time Pro Bowler, to get the best of a one-on-one matchup against a rookie, the rest of the scheme doesn't matter. 

    But that doesn't excuse the fact that the Lions lost to a team that had just one win through its first ten games and made a number of costly mistakes in the first half when they should have been building an insurmountable advantage against an awful offense. Grade: D

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE