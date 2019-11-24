Washington 19, Lions 16
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a hit on Washington's Steven Sims (15) while he returns his opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a hit on Washington's Steven Sims (15) while he returns his opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington's wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defend during the first half.
Washington's wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defend during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles against Washington during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel falls back after being pushed by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, not visible, during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel falls back after being pushed by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, not visible, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, right, runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) tries to catch up to him during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, right, runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) tries to catch up to him during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, top, tries to throw a pass while being hit by Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, top, tries to throw a pass while being hit by Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington's Steven Sims (15) reacts while returning a kickoff from the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during the first half.
Washington's Steven Sims (15) reacts while returning a kickoff from the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
A spectator wears a paper bag on his head while watching the first half.
A spectator wears a paper bag on his head while watching the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) tries to make a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first half.
Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) tries to make a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is tackled by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is tackled by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Members of the Blackfeet National perform as part of the Washington observance of Native American Heritage Month prior to an NFL football game between Washington and Detroit.
Members of the Blackfeet National perform as part of the Washington observance of Native American Heritage Month prior to an NFL football game between Washington and Detroit. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after taking a hit from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half. The ball was recovered by the Lions. Washington's Morgan Moses (76) tries to help defend on the play.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after taking a hit from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half. The ball was recovered by the Lions. Washington's Morgan Moses (76) tries to help defend on the play. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half.
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks on during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks on during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington head coach Bill Callahan looks on during the first half.
Washington head coach Bill Callahan looks on during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles against the Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles against the Washington during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) applies a stiff arm on Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) applies a stiff arm on Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), with Sam Martin (6) holding, kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), with Sam Martin (6) holding, kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington's Steven Sims (15) avoids a tackle from Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) while returning a Lions kickoff for a touchdown during the first half.
Washington's Steven Sims (15) avoids a tackle from Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) while returning a Lions kickoff for a touchdown during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
A Washington cheerleader perfrorms during the first half.
A Washington cheerleader perfrorms during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is sacked by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is sacked by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, center left, looks on during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, center left, looks on during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) jumps over Washington linebacker Carroll Phillips (58) while running with the ball during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) jumps over Washington linebacker Carroll Phillips (58) while running with the ball during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles as Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to bring him down during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles as Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to bring him down during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington linebacker Montez Sweat (90) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half.
Washington linebacker Montez Sweat (90) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half. Mark Tenally, AP
Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) loses his helmet while tackling Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during the second half.
Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) loses his helmet while tackling Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, as Washington free safety Montae Nicholson (35) tries to bring him down in the end zone during the second half.
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, as Washington free safety Montae Nicholson (35) tries to bring him down in the end zone during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, with Tress Way holding, kicks the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the second half.
Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, with Tress Way holding, kicks the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
    Landover, Md. — No one wants to talk bright spots during dark days, but running back Bo Scarbrough stacked a second impressive performance on last week's debut, running for 98 yards on 18 carries in the Detroit Lions' 19-16 loss to Washington. 

    After not recording a carry his first season and a half, Scarbrough is quickly establishing himself as Detroit's go-to back down the stretch, with his downhill running style and ability to break tackles. 

    But his insistence of fighting for every last yard led to trouble on Sunday, when Scarbrough had the ball knocked loose while dragging multiple Washington defenders for extra yardage.

    And that fumble was the only thing Scarbrough wanted to talk about after the game. 

    "First of all, I've got to do a better job taking care of the ball," he said. "I just feel like part of (the loss) was my fault. Fumbling the ball, they got three points off the (turnover), we lost by three. Could have been a tied game. I've got to do a better job taking care of the ball."

    Before Scarbrough spoke, Lions coach Matt Patricia praised both the young backs' production and also the attitude reflected focusing on the mistake. 

    "I think he's done a great job with his opportunity," Patricia said. "He is learning the offense, he is running hard, he gives an element of toughness downhill, from that standpoint. It means a lot to him. He cares and it is important. From that aspect, he's trying to do everything he can to try to help us and he is trying to get better, so I appreciate that as a coach."

    In hindsight, Scarbrough wishes he had put a second hand on the ball, or even gone down earlier, but that's always a tough balance for any runner, knowing when to concede and fight another day. 

    This isn't the first time something like this has happened to Scarbrough. When he was at Alabama, he put the ball on the ground in the closing minutes of a one-score game against Ole Miss in 2016. The difference is a teammate recovered that fumble and his team went on to win the game. 

    After Sunday's turnover, Scarbrough said several teammates, many on the defense, as well as position coach Kyle Caskey, reminded him it was one play and he needed to move past it. 

    Yet Scarbrough's quick recollection of his fumble at Alabama shows how much his past mistakes eat at him. 

    "At the end of the day, I have to do my job and I've got to do it efficiently and better than I did today," Scarbrough said. "I've got to practice harder week in and week out, and I've got to take care of the ball."

    Injury update

    The Lions had two players exit Sunday's loss with an injury, wide receiver Marvin Hall and defensive tackle Damon Harrison. 

    Hall was quickly ruled out with a foot injury and was seen in a boot and on crutches in the locker room following the game. Hall had one catch for 21 yards and is now averaging 37.3 yards on his seven grabs this season. 

    As for Harrison, he left in the fourth quarter after multiple players landed on him during a third-and-1 handoff to running back Adrian Peterson. No injury was announced, but Harrison didn't return to action down the stretch. 

    jdrogers@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @Justin_Rogers

