Washington 19, Lions 16
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a hit on Washington's Steven Sims (15) while he returns his opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington's wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defend during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles against Washington during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel falls back after being pushed by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, not visible, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, right, runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) tries to catch up to him during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, top, tries to throw a pass while being hit by Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington's Steven Sims (15) reacts while returning a kickoff from the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
A spectator wears a paper bag on his head while watching the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) tries to make a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is tackled by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Members of the Blackfeet National perform as part of the Washington observance of Native American Heritage Month prior to an NFL football game between Washington and Detroit. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after taking a hit from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half. The ball was recovered by the Lions. Washington's Morgan Moses (76) tries to help defend on the play. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks on during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington head coach Bill Callahan looks on during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles against the Washington during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) applies a stiff arm on Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), with Sam Martin (6) holding, kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington's Steven Sims (15) avoids a tackle from Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) while returning a Lions kickoff for a touchdown during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
A Washington cheerleader perfrorms during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is sacked by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, center left, looks on during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) jumps over Washington Redskins linebacker Carroll Phillips (58) while running with the ball during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles as Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to bring him down during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington Redskins linebacker Montez Sweat (90) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half. Mark Tenally, AP
Washington Redskins strong safety Landon Collins (20) loses his helmet while tackling Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, as Washington Redskins free safety Montae Nicholson (35) tries to bring him down in the end zone during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington Redskins kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, with Tress Way holding, kicks the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
    Good news, bad news

    Jeff Driskel put together a nice outing on Sunday afternoon, and with time winding down in the fourth quarter, he looked to be in line for his first win as a Lions quarterback.

    And then, Ronde Barber summed up the game's final minutes: "I can't believe Jeff Driskel threw that football."

    He could have been talking about a number of different passes thrown by Driskel in crunch time, but in this particular instance, he was referring to the interception thrown right to Washington's Quinton Dunbar with 56 seconds left. The Redskins marched right down the field and won the game with a late field goal, 19-16, putting a stain on Driskel's day, but to that point, he'd been solid.

    Driskel is not Matthew Stafford, and with this little at stake for the Lions in Week 12 of the NFL season, nobody is really asking him to be. But Driskel has still filled in nicely for the longtime Detroit signal-caller, and on Sunday in Washington, it was almost enough to earn his second win as an NFL starter.

    He finished 20-for-32 for 207 yards, a touchdown, and three interceptions. By totaling 51 rushing yards against Dallas and then 63 on Sunday in Washington, Driskel became just the first Lions quarterback since Rodney Peete in 1990 to rush for more than 50 yards in consecutive games.

    His second-quarter interception on a deep throw to Marvin Hall was the lone mistake he made entering the game's final two minutes, but with countless mistakes in crunch time, he reminded everyone watching that he is not, and probably never will be, No. 9.

    Scarbrough’s strong day

    Rookie running back Bo Scarbrough made his NFL debut for the Lions in last Sunday's loss to Dallas, rushing for 55 yards and a touchdown.

    On Sunday in Washington, he proved it wasn't a fluke. The former Alabama back ran for 98 yards on 18 carries with a long of 30.

    Scarborough did fumble in the first half Sunday, but he was given a bit of a raw deal in the whole thing. Nearly the entire Washington defense had Scarbrough wrapped up for a handful of seconds before he lost the ball, in a play that should have been blown dead.

    It certainly helped that the Redskins entered Sunday with the league's 28th-ranked rushing defense, but at this point, the Lions running game will take all the aid it can get.

    Special teams changes

    Matt Prater handled kickoff for the Lions on Sunday in place of Sam Martin, whose abdominal injury limited him to punting duties. The experience wasn't a memorable one.

    Redskins rookie returner Steven Sims fielded the opening kickoff from Prater off a bounce, and then returned it to the Washington 44. Sims bobbled the kickoff following the Prater field goal that tied things up at 3, but sprung free on a missed tackle by Mike Ford and wound up taking it 91 yards to the house for a 10-3 Redskins lead.

    Now let's talk about the other side of the ball. Marvin Hall took on punt return duties in the absence of injured All-Pro returner Jamal Agnew, and that experiment lasted two returns: The first was a rather nice one of 15 yards that gave the Lions starting field position at their own 45. The second, however, he fielded at the 1, with a defender at his face, and was tackled at the 2. Danny Amendola took over from there.

    Dee Virgin did make a nice play to pin Washington at its own 5-yard-line near the end of the second quarter.

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE