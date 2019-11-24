Washington 19, Lions 16
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a hit on Washington's Steven Sims (15) while he returns his opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md.
Washington's wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defend during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel falls back after being pushed by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, not visible, during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, right, runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) tries to catch up to him during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, top, tries to throw a pass while being hit by Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half.
Washington's Steven Sims (15) reacts while returning a kickoff from the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during the first half.
A spectator wears a paper bag on his head while watching the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, during the first half.
Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) tries to make a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is tackled by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during the first half.
Members of the Blackfeet National perform as part of the Washington observance of Native American Heritage Month prior to an NFL football game between Washington and Detroit.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after taking a hit from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half. The ball was recovered by the Lions. Washington's Morgan Moses (76) tries to help defend on the play.
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks on during the first half.
Washington head coach Bill Callahan looks on during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles against the Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) applies a stiff arm on Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), with Sam Martin (6) holding, kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half.
Washington's Steven Sims (15) avoids a tackle from Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) while returning a Lions kickoff for a touchdown during the first half.
A Washington cheerleader perfrorms during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is sacked by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, center left, looks on during the first half.
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) jumps over Washington linebacker Carroll Phillips (58) while running with the ball during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles as Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to bring him down during the second half.
Washington linebacker Montez Sweat (90) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half.
Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) loses his helmet while tackling Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during the second half.
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, as Washington free safety Montae Nicholson (35) tries to bring him down in the end zone during the second half.
Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, with Tress Way holding, kicks the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the second half.
    Landover, Md. — The Detroit Lions have led in all 11 of their games this season but have emerged victorious just three times. With close loss after close loss, including Sunday's 19-16 defeat at the hands of a Washington team that had won once in its first 10 tries, calls for coach Matt Patricia's job are inevitably going to grow louder. 

    But Patricia said he hasn't seen any quit in his team, despite four consecutive losses and defeats in seven of the past eight games. 

    "I definitely think the team is fighting," Patricia said. "I think we're working really hard, everybody is out there playing very hard. We see that, even through the different lineup changes that we've had and the different guys being out on the field, whether it's injuries of whatever it may be. I think everybody that goes out there, goes out and tries to compete at a really high level, steps up and tries to do their job. 

    "For us, we know we're in a lot of close games, we're really close on all these things and I think everybody has the same sort of frustration not being able to close them out," Patricia said. "The good thing is for this group is they really do work hard."

    The handful of Lions players that spoke after the game seem equally confused by why the team's hard work and game-to-game effort aren't paying off, but no one is publicly blaming Patricia. 

    "He's our head coach and he's the guy we rally behind," offensive lineman Graham Glasgow said. "I think he's trying his hardest and we're also trying our hardest. We just need to execute and I think that at the end of the day that comes down to everybody on the team — the coaches and the players. I don't think it gets pinned on one person.  

    Asked what's gone wrong this season, Patricia said minutes after a game was the wrong time to offer a larger assessment on the year. But one thing is clear: The losing is eating away at him. 

    "I absolutely hate losing," Patricia said. "I'm a super competitive person. I can't stand it. It gets (to) me. Like everybody, like all of us, you have to turn around and get ready for the next one. You can't really stay in that mode for too long. You just have to keep working harder, try to get better, try to fix it."

    The Lions are 9-17-1 since Patricia signed on to coach the team in 2018. 

