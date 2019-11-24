Landover, Md. — The Detroit Lions' disappointing season bottomed out on Sunday when the team lost to lowly Washington, 19-16.

After the Lions took their first lead of the game early in the fourth quarter, 16-13, with a short Matt Prater field goal, Washington tied the game with 1:54 remaining.

Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel. (Photo: Alex Brandon, AP)

Attempting to drive for the win, Lions quarterback Jeff Driksel threw an interception with 48 seconds remaining, and a 17-yard pass from Washington quarterback Dwayne Hakins to Terry McLaurin set up Dustin Hopkins for the 39-yard game winner.

That connection between Haskins and McLaurin proved to be redemption after the quarterback twice missed his leading receiver in the end zone earlier in the game.

BOX SCORE: Redskins 19, Lions 16

Things looked bad from the Lions (3-7-1) from the start.

Similar to a week ago, the defense forced a fumble on the opening drive of the game. Linebacker Devon Kennard knocked it free from Haskins, while safety Tavon Wilson scooped up the loose ball in Washington territory.

But the Lions failed to capitalize on the gift when Prater curled a 39-yard field goal wide right.

Washington responded by converting a pair of third-and-longs, including an 18-yard scramble by Haskins when the Lions blitzed on third-and-10. But the quarterback sailed a pass wide of McLaurin in the red zone, leaving Hopkins to kick a 28-yard field goal for the 3-0 lead.

The Lions knotted it up on the ensuing possession. Driskel scrambled for 18 yards, then connected with Kenny Golladay on a short pass that the receiver turned into a 34-yard gain before the offense stalled out deep in Washington territory. Prater knocked home a 24-yard field goal, making it 3-3.

It took 15 seconds for Washington to regain the lead. Rookie Steven Sims muffed Prater's kickoff, but corralled the bouncing ball, avoided a tackle attempt from Mike Ford and darted through the teeth of Detroit's coverage unit for a 91-yard touchdown return.

The sides traded field goals before the half, sending the teams to locker room with Washington leading 13-6.

Coming out of the break, the Lions tied the game at 13 behind some big runs by Bo Scarbrough and two third-down conversions through the air in Washington territory.

Scarbrough ripped off right-side gains of 11 and 30 yards before Driskel found tight end Jesse James on third-and-5 to extend the series, setting up a 12-yard touchdown toss to tight end Logan Thomas.

That was the lone score in the third quarter, but the Lions dominated the time of possession, controlling the ball for nearly 12 of the 15 minutes, while out-gaining Washington 157 yards to minus-3.

The Lions opened the fourth quarter at Washington's 24-yard line, but couldn't work the ball into the end zone, settling for 25-yard Prater field goal to go up, 16-13.

That score kept the team's streak alive of holding a lead in every game this season.

Washington's offense finally got something cooking, but immediately after crossing midfield, Haskins was intercepted by rookie cornerback Amani Oruwariye, who ripped the ball away from receiver Kelvin Harmon near the left sideline.

After the two teams traded punts, Washington tied the game with 1:54 remaining following a nine-play, 54-yard drive. Haskins again missed an open McLaurin in the end zone, sailing it over the receiver's head after he got a step on cornerback Darius Slay.

From 42 yards out, Hopkins knocked through a low line drive, bringing Washington even, 16-16.

Working a two-minute drill, Driskel nearly threw a pick-six, heaving a back-foot throw under pressure that was dropped by cornerback Jimmy Moreland. On the next play, Driskel was intercepted by Quinton Dunbar, giving Washington the ball back at its own 46 with 48 seconds remaining.

After Washington took the lead with 20 seconds remaining, cornerback Fabian Moreau sealed the game, intercepting Driskel with two ticks on the clock.

The win snapped a four-game losing streak for Washington, which moved to 2-10 on the season. The loss was Detroit's fourth straight, the team's first four-game skid since the start of the 2015 season.