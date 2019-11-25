CLOSE

Rogers and Niyo talk about Detroit's latest embarrassing loss while trying to figure out where the season is supposed to go from here. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — Earlier this month, a handful of Lions rookies got together and supported the Red Wings at a morning skate and game, checking out a rare win for the hockey team at Little Caesars Arena.

A few of those players are now similarly trying to buoy their own franchise forward, with fresh roles as regulars trying to lift the Lions.

Cornerback Amani Oruwariye saw his first regular action in the secondary, and tight end Isaac Nauta and defensive end Austin Bryant made their NFL debuts in Sunday’s 19-16 loss at Washington.

There were some positives, most notably Oruwariye’s step-in-front interception of rookie quarterback Dwayne Haskins. Playing in his fourth game of the season, Oruwariye added five tackles and two passes defensed.

“They ran it all game, and I finally got a chance to slip around and get my head around. We fought for the ball, and I came up with it,” the fifth-round pick from Penn State said Sunday. “It was a good play, but we’ve just got to try to keep trying to build on little things so we can get a win.”

Lions coach Matt Patricia said Oruwariye could have gotten more playing time earlier if not for a knee injury he suffered last month.

“It was good to see him make some plays,” Patricia said. “(He had) some communication things out there that I thought were good, some plays that we have to get better on.”

Nauta was moved up from the practice squad for the game because of a season-ending injury to fullback Nick Bawden.

Nauta, a Red Wings fan growing up in Grand Rapids, was the historian among the group of novice hockey fans. He had his own new experience Sunday in his first NFL game.

“It was incredible,” Nauta said. “That as the most fun I had playing in a long time. Definitely a dream come true. Definitely an experience that I’ll remember forever.”

The seventh-round pick from Georgia played fullback, which he said was an adjustment throughout the week.

“In this game, I felt really calm, I felt prepared. So that was good, I didn’t go into it with any anxiety or any of that,” he said. “Definitely a few plays I wish I could have back.

“I just want to take the things I did good and build on those, and take the things I did bad and try to eliminate that from the game, and get one percent better.”

Nauta said he could stay more under control, as his exuberance maybe caused him to fall off a couple blocks.

Bryant, a fourth-round pick from Clemson, registered a quarterback hit among his 16 plays.

“He worked hard, he tried to compete and just some different looks and things like that – recognition stuff, that we have to keep working through,” Patricia said.

Bryant was added to the 53-man roster after working through a pectoral muscle injury he suffered during training camp.

Still another rookie, sixth-rounder Travis Fulgham, could be in the mix for his debut on Thursday against Chicago. Wide receiver Marvin Hall Jr. left Sunday’s game with a foot injury and was listed as a ‘no practice’ player on Monday’s report.

Along with Chris Lacy and Tom Kennedy, Fulgham could be a candidate to be pulled up from the practice squad if Hall can’t go.

Patricia said he was pleased with the play of the new guys, noting that Bryant and Nauta may have been overwhelmed by the moment at first.

“Obviously we’re hoping as we push forward all of that will get better, and we’ll just be a little bit more consistent from the start,” he said.

Justin Rogers contributed to this report;

Matt Schoch is a freelance reporter.

Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a hit on Washington's Steven Sims (15) while he returns his opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) makes a hit on Washington's Steven Sims (15) while he returns his opening kickoff during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Landover, Md. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington's wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defend during the first half.
Washington's wide receiver Kelvin Harmon (13) makes a catch on a pass from quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) and middle linebacker Jarrad Davis (40) defend during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel scrambles against Washington during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel falls back after being pushed by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, not visible, during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel falls back after being pushed by Washington outside linebacker Ryan Kerrigan, not visible, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, right, runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) tries to catch up to him during the first half.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay, right, runs with the ball after making a catch as Washington cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) tries to catch up to him during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, top, tries to throw a pass while being hit by Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, top, tries to throw a pass while being hit by Washington inside linebacker Jon Bostic (53) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5) kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington's Steven Sims (15) reacts while returning a kickoff from the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during the first half.
Washington's Steven Sims (15) reacts while returning a kickoff from the Detroit Lions for a touchdown during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
A spectator wears a paper bag on his head while watching the first half.
A spectator wears a paper bag on his head while watching the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) intercepts a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, intended for wide receiver Marvin Hall (17) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, during the first half.
Washington cornerback Fabian Moreau (31) runs with the ball after intercepting a pass from Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) tries to make a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first half.
Washington wide receiver Paul Richardson (10) tries to make a catch as Detroit Lions cornerback Amani Oruwariye (24) defends during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is tackled by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is tackled by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) and cornerback Quinton Dunbar (23) during the first half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Members of the Blackfeet National perform as part of the Washington observance of Native American Heritage Month prior to an NFL football game between Washington and Detroit.
Members of the Blackfeet National perform as part of the Washington observance of Native American Heritage Month prior to an NFL football game between Washington and Detroit. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after taking a hit from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half. The ball was recovered by the Lions. Washington's Morgan Moses (76) tries to help defend on the play.
Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins (7) fumbles the ball after taking a hit from Detroit Lions outside linebacker Devon Kennard (42) during the first half. The ball was recovered by the Lions. Washington's Morgan Moses (76) tries to help defend on the play. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half.
Detroit Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson, center, celebrates with teammates after recovering a fumble by Washington quarterback Dwayne Haskins, not visible, during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks on during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia looks on during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington head coach Bill Callahan looks on during the first half.
Washington head coach Bill Callahan looks on during the first half. Mark Tenally, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles against the Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles against the Washington during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) applies a stiff arm on Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) applies a stiff arm on Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), with Sam Martin (6) holding, kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half.
Detroit Lions kicker Matt Prater (5), with Sam Martin (6) holding, kicks a field goal against Washington during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington's Steven Sims (15) avoids a tackle from Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) while returning a Lions kickoff for a touchdown during the first half.
Washington's Steven Sims (15) avoids a tackle from Detroit Lions' Mike Ford (38) while returning a Lions kickoff for a touchdown during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
A Washington cheerleader perfrorms during the first half.
A Washington cheerleader perfrorms during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is sacked by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) is sacked by Washington linebacker Cole Holcomb (55) during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, center left, looks on during the first half.
Detroit Lions head coach Matt Patricia, center left, looks on during the first half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) jumps over Washington linebacker Carroll Phillips (58) while running with the ball during the second half.
Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) jumps over Washington linebacker Carroll Phillips (58) while running with the ball during the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles as Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to bring him down during the second half.
Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel (2) scrambles as Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) tries to bring him down during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington linebacker Montez Sweat (90) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half.
Washington linebacker Montez Sweat (90) is blocked by Detroit Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) during the second half. Mark Tenally, AP
Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) loses his helmet while tackling Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during the second half.
Washington strong safety Landon Collins (20) loses his helmet while tackling Detroit Lions running back Bo Scarbrough (43) during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, as Washington free safety Montae Nicholson (35) tries to bring him down in the end zone during the second half.
Detroit Lions tight end Logan Thomas (82) scores a touchdown on a pass from quarterback Jeff Driskel, not visible, as Washington free safety Montae Nicholson (35) tries to bring him down in the end zone during the second half. Alex Brandon, AP
Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, with Tress Way holding, kicks the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the second half.
Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins, right, with Tress Way holding, kicks the eventual game-winning field goal in the final seconds of the second half. Patrick Semansky, AP
