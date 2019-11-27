Allen Park — The Detroit Lions remain banged up heading into the team's Thanksgiving showdown with the Chicago Bears, with four players ruled out and six more listed as questionable.

Quarterback Matthew Stafford, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, return man Jamal Agnew and wide receiver Marvin Hall have been ruled out for Thursday's game. For Stafford, it will mark the fourth straight week he'll be sidelined by a back injury. Melvin (ribs) and Agnew (ankle) will miss a second consecutive contest.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) will miss his fourth game Thursday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Additionally, six Lions players have been listed as questionable: Defensive end Trey Flowers, defensive tackles Damon Harrison and Da'Shawn Hand, safety Tracy Walker, quarterback Jeff Driskel and tight end T.J. Hockenson.

All signs point to Driskel being available since the team didn't add another quarterback to the roster this week. It would be highly unusual to go into the game with only undrafted rookie David Blough active at the position.

As for Flowers (concussion), Hand (ankle) and Walker (knee), there's been clear improvement in their conditions since each had been ruled out prior to last weekend's game against Washington. Flowers was listed as a full practice participant on Wednesday for the first time since suffering his concussion.

Center Frank Ragnow, also working his way back from a concussion, has cleared protocol and is expected to play against the Bears.

Chicago has ruled out six players: Tight end Ben Braunecker (concussion), wide receiver Taylor Gabriel (concussion), offensive lineman Bobby Massie (ankle), defensive back Sherrick McManis (groin), tight end Adam Shaheen (foot) and linebacker Danny Trevathan (elbow).

