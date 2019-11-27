Detroit — Commemorating the 20th anniversary of his retirement, as well as his most productive season, Nike is releasing a limited-edition Barry Sanders shoe on Thanksgiving that will be sold both at Ford Field as well as on the shoemaker's website.

Named the Nike Air Zoom Turf Jet 97, and modeled after the cleats Sanders wore during his playing career, only 2,053 pairs will be made. That correlates with the number of yards Sanders rushed for during the 1997 season.

"I played high school football for four years, college football for three years and professional football for 10 years, yet I have been a Nike spokesperson for 30," Sanders said in a statement. "It is such a huge honor that they are bringing back this shoe in my honor, and I can’t thank Nike enough on behalf of my fans everywhere.”

The shoes will be available online, starting at 12:30 p.m. Thursday. That's the same time the Lions are scheduled to kick off against the Chicago Bears, where Sanders is set to serve as an honorary captain during the coin toss.

Only 150 pairs will be available at The Stadium Collection inside Ford Field, near Gate A. They can be purchased for $179.99. The team sold another 100 directly to season-ticket holders.

