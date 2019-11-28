Detroit — For the second time this month, a lengthy ironman streak has fallen by the wayside for the Detroit Lions. Weeks after quarterback Matthew Stafford was sidelined by a back injury, snapping a streak of 136 consecutive starts, a pair of leg issues will keep defensive tackle Damon Harrison out of the Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears.

Damon Harrison (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Harrison had appeared in 109 consecutive games, the longest streak in the NFL at his position. He exited last week's game against Washington with a knee injury in the fourth quarter and also was dealing with a strained calf.

In addition to Stafford and Harrison, cornerback Rashaan Melvin, return man Jamal Agnew, cornerback Michael Jackson and offensive lineman Oday Aboushi and Beau Benzschawel are inactive for the Lions.

Melvin (ribs) and Agnew (ankle) had been ruled out on Wednesday.

Active for the Lions are defensive end Trey Flowers (concussion), safety Tracy Walker (knee) and Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), who had all been questionable and missed last week's game against Washington.