Bears 24, Lions 20
Chicago Bears defender Eddie Jackson intercepts a Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough pass intended for wide receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter to seal the Bears' 24-20 victory on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles out of trouble and throws a completed pass to Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's J.D. McKissic gets some air charging up field in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's J.D. McKissic and Marvin Jones Jr. celebrate Jones' touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Roy Robertson-Harris slams Detroit's Danny Amendola, forcing an incompletion in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay makes along reception over the Bears' Kyle fuller and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defender Justin Coleman forces the fumble by the Bears' Anthony Miller, which Lions' Darius Slay recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Tarik Cohen makes a one-handed catch in front of Detroit's Tavon Wilson in the second quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Buster Skrine is all over Detroit's Kenny Golladay for a penalty, but a penalty by Detroit, as well, forces the Lions to replay the down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones reacts after his touchdown in the second quarter.   Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough celebrates after a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. cuts up the turkey for his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans cheer a Lions touchdown in the first half. Detroit News
Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) tackles Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) after a reception in the first half.   Detroit News
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first half.  Detroit News
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime. Detroit News
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne wait for the power on stage to be restored so they can perform during halftime. Detroit News
Thanksgiving-inspired turkey costumed Lions fans celebrate the annual holiday tradition, in their own way. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws to teammate Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Tracy Walker chases after Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Anthony Miller can't pull in a one-handed touchdown reception with Detroit's Justin Coleman in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay intercepts a Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner Darius Slay intercepts a pass by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner Darius Slay celebrates his interception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sometimes the Thanksgiving Lions game looks more like the Halloween Lions game as the fans at Ford Field celebrated the annual holiday game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Tracy Walker slams into Chicago's Allen Robinson after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit's Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit's Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
It looks like the Bears' Jesper Horsted might have let go of the ball when he hits the ground on his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a reception in front of the Bears' Leonard Floyd in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions cheerleaders get the Ford Field crowd cheering in the fourth quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit's Trey Flowers sacks Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Anthony Miller pulls in a long first down reception to the 2-yard line over Detroit's Justin Coleman to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket for a run but the yellow flag is already thrown on a Detroit penalty in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago's Nick Kwiatkoski just misses intercepting a pass intended for Detroit's T.J. Hockenson late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson evades the Bears' Roquan Smith on a run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough leaves the field after throwing an incompletion on fourth down, allowing the Bears to run the clock out for the win. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia waves toward the stands, as he does after every home game, after dropping a 24-20 game to Chicago. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the field after a 24-20 loss to the 6-6 Chicago Bears, putting Detroit's record at 3-8-1. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson leaves the field after the game on a cart in the 24-20 loss to Chicago. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actor Tim Allen and Lions legend Barry Sanders chat on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with coach Matt Patricia before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders and coach Matt Patricia chat on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn chats with Lions vice-chair Sheila Ford Hamp on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actor and Thanksgiving Day regular Tim Allen on the field before the game against the Bears. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, out of view, holds onto the jersey of Bears running back David Montgomery (32) in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions and Bears fans make noise on third down in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks to pass in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski breaks up a pass intended for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) and other defenders break up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith tackles Lions running back Ty Johnson in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker helps  quarterback David Blough get up after being sacked late in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears free safety Eddie Jackson intercepts a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19), covered by Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20), on the last play of the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Buster Skrine tackles Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough (10) scrambles while Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) blocks Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles while Lions center Frank Ragnow blocks Bears defensive end Brent Urban (92) in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough evades a tackle attempt by Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can't hold onto this pass in the red zone in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can't hold onto this pass in the red zone with Bears cornerback Buster Skrine plays defense in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions fans look on during the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
    Detroit — The Detroit Lions lost another Thanksgiving Day heartbreaker to the Chicago Bears for the second time in as many years, 24-20.

    It also was their fifth consecutive one-possession loss, meaning that despite a woeful Bears offense needing a 90-yard drive to record the go-ahead score with 6:40 on the clock, anybody who’s paid attention to head coach Matt Patricia’s “bend, don’t break” defense likely expected the dam to burst.

    At the very least, Bears wide receiver Anthony Miller said, the visiting team did.

    “We knew no matter what,” said Miller, “we were going to march down the field.”

    They did exactly that, the 2018 second-round selection playing a major part. He picked on veteran Lions cornerback Justin Coleman with third-down catches of 35 and 32 yards, respectively, to keep alive the winning drive.

    “He made two good catches,” Coleman said. “He got his hands on the ball, I wasn’t able to get it out.”

    The first connection from Bears quarerback Mitch Trubisky to Miller came on third-and-4 at the Chicago 16. Trubisky said following the game that the Lions being in man-coverage opened things up for his receiver.

    “We like Anthony on (cornerbacks),” Trubisky said. “He ran a great route, O-line did a great job of giving me time, and I just put it in a spot where he could make a play.

    But some credit goes to Trubisky, who’s received flack this season for an inability to hit open receivers. He dropped that stigma when it mattered most, and four plays later, the pairing was at it again. Trubisky found Miller down the right sideline for a circus catch —again with Coleman in coverage — on third-and-5 from the Detroit 34, a 32-yard completion that would set up David Montgomery’s winning score.

    “They were dimes,” Miller said of the two throws. “The ball was where it was supposed to be, and all I had to was make a play.”

    Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.

