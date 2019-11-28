Posted!
Detroit — For 59 minutes, it appeared both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions would escape Thursday's game without a major injury, but with 46 seconds to go, rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a leg injury while making a catch near the sideline.
Because it was so late in the contest, the Lions weren't required to announce the injury, but David Chao, a former NFL team doctor, noted on Twitter that video indicated Hockenson likely suffered a high ankle sprain on the play.
After the game, a 24-20 Bears victory, Hockenson was initially on crutches, but was ultimately fitted for a walking boot and a knee scooter.
If the injury ends up being serious, it could end Hockenson's rookie season.
In Thursday's loss to the Bears, he matched a season-high with six receptions, but was limited to a dismal 16 yards on the grabs. For the year, he's caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games.
More: Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson's parents driven to catch son's every move
jdrogers@detroitnews.com
Twitter: @Justin_Rogers
The Lions have dropped five straight and have been eliminated from the postseason. Justin Rogers and John Niyo break it down. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News
