Detroit — For 59 minutes, it appeared both the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions would escape Thursday's game without a major injury, but with 46 seconds to go, rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson suffered a leg injury while making a catch near the sideline.

Because it was so late in the contest, the Lions weren't required to announce the injury, but David Chao, a former NFL team doctor, noted on Twitter that video indicated Hockenson likely suffered a high ankle sprain on the play.

Buy Photo Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson leaves the field after the game on a cart in the 24-20 loss to Chicago. (Photo: Daniel Mears, The Detroit News)

After the game, a 24-20 Bears victory, Hockenson was initially on crutches, but was ultimately fitted for a walking boot and a knee scooter.

If the injury ends up being serious, it could end Hockenson's rookie season.

In Thursday's loss to the Bears, he matched a season-high with six receptions, but was limited to a dismal 16 yards on the grabs. For the year, he's caught 32 passes for 367 yards and two touchdowns through 12 games.

