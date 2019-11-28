Detroit — Fans gathered around the stage at midfield, the lights went down, and then, as country music duo Brothers Osborne began to play, so did the power at Ford Field.

The Lions’ Thanksgiving Day halftime show Thursday was cut short by a partial power outage, according to a statement issued by Ford Field’s official Twitter account.

John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne wait for the power on stage to be restored so they can perform during halftime. (Photo: Detroit News)

“At the start of today’s Thanksgiving Day Classic Halftime show at Ford Field, parts of the stadium lost power due to an outside utility failure,” the statement read.

“Though it was quickly restored, the sound system and transmitter required two-minutes to reset and connect.”

Once the power was restored, Brothers Osborne played a shortened version of its set.

The Bears beat the Lions, 24-20.

Nolan Bianchi is a freelance writer.