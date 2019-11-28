Rookie quarterback David Blough will make his NFL debut for the Detroit Lions as they host the Chicago Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.
LIONS VS. BEARS
Kickoff: Thursday, 12:30 p.m., Ford Field, Detroit
TV/radio: Fox/760 AM
Records: Lions 3-7-1, Bears 5-6
Line: Bears by 5.5
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments