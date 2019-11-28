Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough throws during warmups Thursday at Ford Field. (Photo: Paul Sancya, AP)

Rookie quarterback David Blough will make his NFL debut for the Detroit Lions as they host the Chicago Bears in their annual Thanksgiving Day game. Follow the action with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

LIONS VS. BEARS

Kickoff: Thursday, 12:30 p.m., Ford Field, Detroit

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 3-7-1, Bears 5-6

Line: Bears by 5.5