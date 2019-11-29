CLOSE The Lions have dropped five straight and have been eliminated from the postseason. Justin Rogers and John Niyo break it down. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Allen Park — Each week during the college football season, we'll highlight five prospects with locally-televised matchups who could be a fit for the Detroit Lions in the 2020 NFL Draft, based on the team's projected needs.

Every week, the list will aim to highlight a variety of early-, mid- and late-round prospects. This will give you a chance to watch the players performing live, instead of playing catch-up the weeks before the draft.

K.J. Hill (Photo: Jay LaPrete, AP)

K.J. Hill, WR, Ohio State (No. 14)

Ohio State at Michigan | Noon | Fox

Whether it comes this week or down the road at the Big Ten championship game or during Ohio State's postseason, Hill is going to break the school record for receptions if he can stay healthy.

The fifth-year senior has racked up most of his production out of the slot for the Buckeyes and has long showed good route running and reliable hands. He's more of a chain-mover than a big-play threat, but there's a place for that in any offense.

The Lions love Danny Amendola, not only for his production, but for the tone he sets in the locker room. But even though he continues to produce near his career-best levels, he just turned 34 and can't fight father time forever.

Terrell Lewis, OLB, Alabama (No. 24)

Alabama at Auburn | 3:30 p.m. | CBS

A long, bendy edge rusher who doesn't have a lot of film because he was buried on the depth chart when he started at Alabama and suffered a torn ACL prior to the 2018 season.

This season, he's been disruptive off the edge, tallying 10.5 tackles for a loss and 6.0 sacks in 10 games. There's a significant element of risk-reward for the team that takes Lewis in this draft, with the upside to be one of the best edge-rushers in the class.

Grant Delpit, S, LSU (No. 7)

Texas A&M at LSU | 7 p.m. | ESPN

We've avoided the safety position in these prospect previews under the guise the Lions are set at the position, but are they really? While Tracy Walker looks every bit a foundational piece, this year's third-round pick, Will Harris, has struggled. Can he make a big enough developmental leap in Year 2 to a point where he's not a weak link on the defense?

Additionally, Tavon Wilson and Miles Killebrew are working in the final year of their contracts.

Delpit is the cream of the crop with this year's safety group. An ultra-instinctive players, he can shoot run gaps when playing close to the line, but he also has the athleticism to cover tight ends man-to-man or patrol the deep parts of the field. He'd be a true asset in any defensive scheme because of that versatility.

Marvin Wilson (Photo: Mark Wallheiser, AP)

Marvin Wilson, DT, Florida State (No. 21)

Florida State at Florida | 7:30 p.m. | SEC Network

You can make a compelling argument that interior defensive line is Detroit's biggest offseason need. With A'Shawn Robinson and Mike Daniels set to be free agents, and Da'Shawn Hand unable to stay healthy, the unit needs an injection of talent.

Wilson will be an option in the first round, especially if the Lions manage to pull off a couple wins down the stretch. Listed at 6-foot-5, 315 pounds, taking on multiple blockers isn't an issue, but he also has shown a knack for getting after the passer. He's tallied 5.0 sacks and four batted passes through nine games.

Creed Humphrey, OL, Oklahoma (No. 56)

Oklahoma at Oklahoma State | 8 p.m. | Fox

The Lions have been running the ball better as of late, but that's more of a result of having a running back who can pick up yards after contact than better holes being created by the offensive line.

With starter Graham Glasgow and backup Kenny Wiggins on track to be free agents at the end of the season, the team is going to need interior offensive line talent and Humphrey is near the top of this class of prospects, assuming he declares for the draft as a redshirt sophomore.

A center by trade, a move to guard shouldn't be an issue. An excellent wrestler in high school, that shows up with his playing leverage and ability to use his hands as an offensive lineman.