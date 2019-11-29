CLOSE

Allen Park — Here are four observations after having a night to ponder the Detroit Lions' 24-20 loss to the Chicago Bears. 

First Down

It was another junk game plan combined with poor execution from Detroit's defense. All season, the narrative surrounding Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky is whether the franchise will finally pull the plug and go to backup Chase Daniel. 

Relative to his peers around the league, Trubisky is inaccurate, and its his mobility that made him a viable starter when the Bears won the division last year. But that latter skill has been lost. A lingering shoulder injury has given him an aversion to contact. That was on full display when he had a shot at scrambling for a first down on third down in the red zone and pulled up to avoid a hit. 

The other known fact with Trubisky is he struggles against the blitz. He's one of the worst quarterbacks in the league when opponents send an extra rusher. So what do the Lions do? They rush with four or fewer the majority of the game, and often rush with a premium on contain, defending the phantom threat of a quarterback who isn't interested in running.

The result, Trubisky has 3.14 seconds in the pocket on average, according to Pro Football Focus. Over the course of the season, that would be more than any starting quarterback in the NFL.

With that kind of time he could have knit a blanket for Christmas. Instead, he used it to complete 76.3 percent of his passes for a season-high 338 yards. That's 21.6 percent better than his previous season high and 55.8 percent more than his season average, even when you remove the Week 4 game against Minnesota when an injury forced him to exit early.

The Lions' top priority this offseason has to be solving its pass rush, both from a schematic and personnel standpoint. While there are clear deficiencies in the secondary, as well, a collective of five Pro Bowlers in the back end couldn't stop an average NFL passer with that much time to throw. 

Here's a bold suggestion, and one where it's too early to know the true cost, but the Lions should seriously consider doing whatever it takes to land Ohio State defensive end Chase Young in the draft. Iowa's A.J. Epenesa looks to be a solid consolation, but Young is the game-changing defensive player in this class. 

If the Lions lose out, which is looking more and more likely, they're looking at drafting No. 4 overall. To get Young, they probably have to move up a spot or two. What did it cost the Bears to move up one spot to No. 2 a couple years back? A pair of thirds and a fourth.

That's a steep cost, no doubt. But if the Lions really believe they are one or two plays away every week, then do everything you can to add a player capable of making one or two plays on his own.  

Second Down

As the sample size expands, any doubt the Lions have found a meaningful piece in Bo Scarbrough shrinks. 

Scarbrough is the definition of a downhill runner. He wastes little time and little motion getting across the  line of scrimmage. Although he doesn't have enough carries to qualify, he'd be among the league's most efficient north-south runners, according to data traded by the NFL's Next Gen stats.

In all three games he's played, Scarbrough has not averaged more than 2.67 seconds from time of handoff to reaching the line of scrimmage. Only six backs average less time than that on the season. 

The other thing about Scarbrough is he's built to handle the workload. While there's no guarantees against injuries in the NFL, his 235-pound frame is more equipped to handle 20 carries in a game. 

At this rate, he's going to pass Kerryon Johnson as the team's leading rusher on the season as early as next week. He only trails the injured starter by 72 yards. 

Third down

We probably won't know the status of tight end T.J. Hockenson until early next week, but if he did suffer a high ankle sprain, there's a good chance it ends his rookie season. 

If that's the case, he'd finish with 32 catches for 367 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games. That's better production than Eric Ebron or Brandon Pettigrew, Detroit's last two first-round tight ends, provided their rookie years, but still underwhelming given the resource investment and the expectation adjustment following Hockenson's debut. 

That Week 1 performance against Arizona — six catches, 131 yards and a touchdown — showed fans the matchup nightmare Hockenson can be. But in the next 11 games, he never topped 56 yards and finished with more than 30 just three times. And the lack of pass-game production wasn't buoyed by his blocking, which was a major work in progress throughout his debut season. 

As we noted in the mailbag earlier this week, the overall body of work isn't overly surprising. Tight end is one of the toughest spots to adjust to the demands of the pro game, but it also reaffirms it's a typically poor way to spend a first-round pick. 

Maybe Hockenson makes a huge developmental leap in his second season, and becomes the poor man's version of Rob Gronkowski the Lions hope he can be, but there's little question they didn't get enough value out of the young tight end in his first season. 

Bears 24, Lions 20
Chicago Bears defender Eddie Jackson intercepts a Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough pass intended for wide receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter to seal the Bears&#39; 24-20 victory on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit.
Chicago Bears defender Eddie Jackson intercepts a Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough pass intended for wide receiver Kenny Golladay late in the fourth quarter to seal the Bears' 24-20 victory on Thanksgiving, Thursday, Nov. 28, 2019, at Ford Field in Detroit. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Roy Robertson-Harris slams Detroit&#39;s Danny Amendola, forcing an incompletion in the first quarter.
Chicago's Roy Robertson-Harris slams Detroit's Danny Amendola, forcing an incompletion in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched in the first quarter.
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit&#39;s Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit&#39;s Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter.
Detroit's Marvin Jones Jr. runs into the end zone untouched and celebrates with Kenny Golladay in the background in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit&#39;s J.D. McKissic gets some air charging up field in the first quarter.
Detroit's J.D. McKissic gets some air charging up field in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles out of trouble and throws a completed pass to Kenny Golladay in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles out of trouble and throws a completed pass to Kenny Golladay in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit&#39;s J.D. McKissic and Marvin Jones Jr. celebrate Jones&#39; touchdown in the first quarter.
Detroit's J.D. McKissic and Marvin Jones Jr. celebrate Jones' touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay makes along reception over the Bears&#39; Kyle fuller and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Lions receiver Kenny Golladay makes along reception over the Bears' Kyle fuller and Ha Ha Clinton-Dix in the second quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions defender Justin Coleman forces the fumble by the Bears&#39; Anthony Miller, which Lions&#39; Darius Slay recovers in the second quarter.
Lions defender Justin Coleman forces the fumble by the Bears' Anthony Miller, which Lions' Darius Slay recovers in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Tarik Cohen makes a one-handed catch in front of Detroit&#39;s Tavon Wilson in the second quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Chicago's Tarik Cohen makes a one-handed catch in front of Detroit's Tavon Wilson in the second quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Buster Skrine is all over Detroit&#39;s Kenny Golladay for a penalty, but a penalty by Detroit, as well, forces the Lions to replay the down in the second quarter.
Chicago's Buster Skrine is all over Detroit's Kenny Golladay for a penalty, but a penalty by Detroit, as well, forces the Lions to replay the down in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones reacts after his touchdown in the second quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones reacts after his touchdown in the second quarter.   Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough celebrates after a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough celebrates after a 75-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. cuts up the turkey for his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter.
Lions receiver Marvin Jones Jr. cuts up the turkey for his teammates after scoring a touchdown in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Fans cheer a Lions touchdown in the first half.
Fans cheer a Lions touchdown in the first half. Detroit News
Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) tackles Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) after a reception in the first half.<br /> &nbsp;
Lions strong safety Tavon Wilson (32) tackles Bears running back Tarik Cohen (29) after a reception in the first half.   Detroit News
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first half.&nbsp;
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers and Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the first half.  Detroit News
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime.
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime. Detroit News
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne wait for the power on stage to be restored so they can perform during halftime.
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne wait for the power on stage to be restored so they can perform during halftime. Detroit News
Thanksgiving-inspired turkey costumed Lions fans celebrate the annual holiday tradition, in their own way.
Thanksgiving-inspired turkey costumed Lions fans celebrate the annual holiday tradition, in their own way. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws to teammate Anthony Miller in the second quarter.
Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky throws to teammate Anthony Miller in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit&#39;s Tracy Walker chases after Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter.
Detroit's Tracy Walker chases after Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Anthony Miller can&#39;t pull in a one-handed touchdown reception with Detroit&#39;s Justin Coleman in the second quarter.
Chicago's Anthony Miller can't pull in a one-handed touchdown reception with Detroit's Justin Coleman in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions cornerback Darius Slay intercepts a Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pass in the third quarter.
Lions cornerback Darius Slay intercepts a Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pass in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner Darius Slay intercepts a pass by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter.
Lions corner Darius Slay intercepts a pass by Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions corner Darius Slay celebrates his interception in the third quarter.
Lions corner Darius Slay celebrates his interception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Sometimes the Thanksgiving Lions game looks more like the Halloween Lions game as the fans at Ford Field celebrated the annual holiday game.
Sometimes the Thanksgiving Lions game looks more like the Halloween Lions game as the fans at Ford Field celebrated the annual holiday game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit&#39;s Tracy Walker slams into Chicago&#39;s Allen Robinson after a reception in the third quarter.
Detroit's Tracy Walker slams into Chicago's Allen Robinson after a reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit&#39;s Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter.
Chicago's Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit's Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit&#39;s Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter.
Chicago's Jesper Horsted pulls in a touchdown reception over Detroit's Will Harris to tie the game at 17 in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
It looks like the Bears&#39; Jesper Horsted might have let go of the ball when he hits the ground on his touchdown reception in the third quarter.
It looks like the Bears' Jesper Horsted might have let go of the ball when he hits the ground on his touchdown reception in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the third quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough throws in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia on the sidelines during the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a reception in front of the Bears&#39; Leonard Floyd in the third quarter.
Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson pulls in a reception in front of the Bears' Leonard Floyd in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
The Detroit Lions cheerleaders get the Ford Field crowd cheering in the fourth quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
The Detroit Lions cheerleaders get the Ford Field crowd cheering in the fourth quarter.   Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit&#39;s Trey Flowers sacks Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter.
Detroit's Trey Flowers sacks Chicago quarterback Mitchell Trubisky in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Anthony Miller pulls in a long first down reception to the 2-yard line over Detroit&#39;s Justin Coleman to set up the go-ahead touchdown.
Chicago's Anthony Miller pulls in a long first down reception to the 2-yard line over Detroit's Justin Coleman to set up the go-ahead touchdown. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket for a run but the yellow flag is already thrown on a Detroit penalty in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough breaks out of the pocket for a run but the yellow flag is already thrown on a Detroit penalty in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Chicago&#39;s Nick Kwiatkoski just misses intercepting a pass intended for Detroit&#39;s T.J. Hockenson late in the fourth quarter.
Chicago's Nick Kwiatkoski just misses intercepting a pass intended for Detroit's T.J. Hockenson late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass intended for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) in the fourth quarter.
Bears inside linebacker Nick Kwiatkoski (44) breaks up a pass intended for Lions tight end T.J. Hockenson (88) in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back Ty Johnson evades the Bears&#39; Roquan Smith on a run in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back Ty Johnson evades the Bears' Roquan Smith on a run in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough leaves the field after throwing an incompletion on fourth down, allowing the Bears to run the clock out for the win.
Lions quarterback David Blough leaves the field after throwing an incompletion on fourth down, allowing the Bears to run the clock out for the win. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, out of view, holds onto the jersey of Bears running back David Montgomery (32) in the fourth quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Lions middle linebacker Jarrad Davis, out of view, holds onto the jersey of Bears running back David Montgomery (32) in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions and Bears fans make noise on third down in the fourth quarter.
Lions and Bears fans make noise on third down in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter.
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter.
Bears defensive back Sherrick McManis manages to hold onto a catch being covered by Lions cornerback Justin Coleman in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball in the fourth quarter.
Lions running back J.D. McKissic (41) runs the ball in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks to pass in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough looks to pass in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.
Bears cornerback Kyle Fuller breaks up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough looks for a receiver in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) and other defenders break up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter.
Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20) and other defenders break up a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith tackles Lions running back Ty Johnson in the fourth quarter.
Bears inside linebacker Roquan Smith tackles Lions running back Ty Johnson in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker helps&nbsp; quarterback David Blough get up after being sacked late in the fourth quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker helps  quarterback David Blough get up after being sacked late in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears free safety Eddie Jackson intercepts a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19), covered by Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20), on the last play of the game.
Bears free safety Eddie Jackson intercepts a pass intended for Lions wide receiver Kenny Golladay (19), covered by Bears cornerback Prince Amukamara (20), on the last play of the game. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears cornerback Buster Skrine tackles Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter.
Bears cornerback Buster Skrine tackles Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough (10) scrambles while Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) blocks Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough (10) scrambles while Lions offensive tackle Taylor Decker (68) blocks Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack (52) in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles while Lions center Frank Ragnow blocks Bears defensive end Brent Urban (92) in the fourth quarter.
Lions quarterback David Blough scrambles while Lions center Frank Ragnow blocks Bears defensive end Brent Urban (92) in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions quarterback David Blough evades a tackle attempt by Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack in the fourth quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Lions quarterback David Blough evades a tackle attempt by Bears outside linebacker Khalil Mack in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can&#39;t hold onto this pass in the red zone in the fourth quarter.<br /> &nbsp;
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can't hold onto this pass in the red zone in the fourth quarter.   Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson is taken down after a completion by Bears' Roquan Smith, bending his foot backwards late in the fourth quarter. Hockenson was taken off the field on a cart after the game.
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson is taken down after a completion by Bears' Roquan Smith, bending his foot backwards late in the fourth quarter. Hockenson was taken off the field on a cart after the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can&#39;t hold onto this pass in the red zone with Bears cornerback Buster Skrine plays defense in the fourth quarter.
Lions wide receiver Danny Amendola can't hold onto this pass in the red zone with Bears cornerback Buster Skrine plays defense in the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions fans look on during the fourth quarter.
Lions fans look on during the fourth quarter. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions defensive back Dee Virgin (30) reacts pretending to hit a home run after a defensive stop in the first half.
Lions defensive back Dee Virgin (30) reacts pretending to hit a home run after a defensive stop in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Fans make noise during a third down attempt by the Bears in the first half.
Fans make noise during a third down attempt by the Bears in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks over information in the first half.
Bears head coach Matt Nagy looks over information in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) and Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the first half.
Lions defensive end Trey Flowers (90) and Lions defensive end Romeo Okwara (95) try to get to Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) in the first half. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime.
John Osborne and T.J. Osborne, right, of Brothers Osborne perform during halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
The Lions Cheerleaders perform with Brothers Osborne at halftime.
The Lions Cheerleaders perform with Brothers Osborne at halftime. Robin Buckson, Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia waves toward the stands, as he does after every home game, after dropping a 24-20 game to Chicago.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia waves toward the stands, as he does after every home game, after dropping a 24-20 game to Chicago. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson leaves the field after the game on a cart in the 24-20 loss to Chicago.
Lions rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson leaves the field after the game on a cart in the 24-20 loss to Chicago. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the field after a 24-20 loss to the 6-6 Chicago Bears, putting Detroit's record at 3-8-1.
Lions head coach Matt Patricia leaves the field after a 24-20 loss to the 6-6 Chicago Bears, putting Detroit's record at 3-8-1. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actor Tim Allen and Lions legend Barry Sanders chat on the field before the game.
Actor Tim Allen and Lions legend Barry Sanders chat on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with coach Matt Patricia before the game.
Lions owner Martha Ford talks with coach Matt Patricia before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders and coach Matt Patricia chat on the field before the game.
Lions legendary running back Barry Sanders and coach Matt Patricia chat on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Lions general manager Bob Quinn chats with Lions vice-chair Sheila Ford Hamp on the field before the game.
Lions general manager Bob Quinn chats with Lions vice-chair Sheila Ford Hamp on the field before the game. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Actor and Thanksgiving Day regular Tim Allen on the field before the game against the Bears.
Actor and Thanksgiving Day regular Tim Allen on the field before the game against the Bears. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Fourth Down

    Look at the leaderboard for first-quarter scoring and you'll find it's littered with division leaders or clear playoff contender. Among the top seven teams, Baltimore, New England, San Francisco, Green Bay, Minnesota and Kansas City are a combined 52-14 and all locked into playoff spots. 

    Then, there's the Lions. Only the Patriots and Ravens are averaging more first-quarter points than the 7.7 the Lions have been scoring after quickly putting up 14 on the Bears on Thanksgiving. 

    There are some obvious differences between the Lions and the other teams. Some, particularly San Francisco, Baltimore and Minnesota, sustain their scoring through the second halves of games. Also, four of the six have top-10 scoring defenses, while the Lions check in at 25th. And all six are in the top-10 in turnover margin, while the Lions are 19th. 

    Focusing on one problem at a time, the Lions are 24th in scoring after the first quarter. Against Chicago, the offense posted six points the rest of the way. With the team's final eight possessions, not including the one at the end of the first half, they went three-and-out four times, had a single first down on another, twice stalled in the red zone and settled for short field goals and ended the game on an interception. 

    This has raised questions about offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's ability to counter punch and adjust after going through his scripted plays. That's difficult to definitively say, but with the defense continued struggles, the offense's inability to keep up its early success has also been an issue. 

