Allen Park — The Detroit Lions are adding another quarterback to the roster, signing Kyle Sloter off the Arizona Cardinals' practice squad on Saturday. To clear roster space, the team is placing Jeff Driskel on injured reserve.

Undrafted out of Northern Colorado in 2017, Sloter has spent time with the Broncos, Vikings and Cardinals. A preseason standout this year, he completed 39 of his 51 passes for 443 yards four touchdowns and one interception.

The Lions previously worked him out in September, before the start of the regular season.

Kyle Sloter (Photo: David Dermer, Associated Press)

Driskel, who signed in September, started three games for the Lions and completed 62 of his 105 throws for 685 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. He suffered a hamstring injury against Washington a week ago and was held out of the Thanksgiving game against Chicago.

Undrafted rookie David Blough got the start on Thursday and performed well in his debut, completing 22 of 38 passes for 280 yards, two touchdowns and interception.

jdrogers@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @Justin_Rogers