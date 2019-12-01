Allen Park — The Detroit Lions inched closer to a potential top-five pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and are within half-game of selecting third, after a trio of favorable results on Sunday.

While the Lions rested following their Thanksgiving matchup with the Chicago Bears, the team got a draft order boost following victories by Washington, Denver and Miami.

With four games remaining, Detroit is currently in line to have the No. 6 pick in the draft. The team moved up a spot after the Denver Broncos beat the Los Angeles Chargers, 23-20, on a 53-yard field goal as time expired.

The Lions' draft position received a boost on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

In addition to the Broncos' victory, both Washington and Miami moved to 3-9 on the season with unexpected wins. Washington won its second straight game with a goal-line stand in the closing seconds, besting Carolina on the road, 29-21.

Miami, meanwhile, intercepted a Hail Mary pass to knock off the Philadelphia Eagles, 37-31.

Barring ties, at least one of the Washington, Miami or the New York Giants will win a fourth game due to upcoming head-to-head matchups.

That means if the Lions (3-8-1) lose their remaining four games, they will draft no lower than fourth next April.

Technically, Detroit is still in the mix for the No. 1 overall pick, but that's highly unlikely, even after the Cincinnati Bengals won their first game of the season by beating the New York Jets.

