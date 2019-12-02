Allen Park — T.J. Hockenson’s rookie season is over.

The tight end, drafted No. 8 overall out of Iowa, will be placed on injured reserve Monday, Lions coach Matt Patricia said.

The news comes after Hockenson was injured in Thursday’s game against Chicago, suffering a nasty right ankle injury. He was reportedly seen in a boot and also on a one-leg scooter in the locker room after the game.

"He was consistent from Day 1, someone that kind of worked really hard, and I think he improved as far as spring, training camp and as the season went on," Patricia said. "He performed his task and understood the difference between the college game and the pro game."

Hockenson had a season-high 11 targets in Thursday’s 24-20 loss, finishing his season by tying his season-high with six receptions that went for 18 yards.

He compiled 32 receptions for 367 yards and two touchdowns after bursting on to the scene in a major way in his first NFL game, catching six passes for 131 yards and a score in Week 1 against Arizona, a 27-27 tie.

"Something hopefully we can build on," Patricia said. "We know how difficult it is to make the jump from Year 1 to Year 2, but for us and him right now, it's day by day."

Patricia said he did not have the specifics yet about whether Hockenson will need surgery on the ankle.

Detroit has lost five straight games and eight of their last nine, as a strong 2-0-1 start has fizzled to a 3-8-1 campaign heading into the season's final quarter.

The Lions also placed quarterback Jeff Driskel on injured reserve over the weekend, ending his season. The team signed quarterback Kyle Sloter from the Arizona practice squad.

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.