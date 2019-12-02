Allen Park — The Detroit Lions' revolving door at quarterback took another spin over the weekend when the team placed Jeff Driskel on injured reserve and signed Kyle Sloter.

Driksel had been active for the team's Thanksgiving game against Chicago as an emergency option, but when it was determined his hamstring injury would take more time to fully heal, the Lions moved on.

Thus far, despite having nothing to play for down the stretch, the team hasn't been willing to make the same concession with injured starter Matthew Stafford.

"(We’re) always trying to give every opportunity we can to just kind of see how it goes with him as far as that’s concerned, understanding his continual competitiveness and wanting to be out there to play football," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. So that’s just kind of where we are right now with that situation, too.

"We’re obviously going to keep that door open and see what happens here with all of the stuff that were doing with the doctors and everything," Patricia continued. "Out of respect for Matthew and his competitiveness and what he means to this team and what he brings every single week, we’re just going to kind of take it week-by-week and see what happens."

Patricia praised Driskel's effort this season, saying he did a great job for the team. The backup went 0-3 in three games filling in for Stafford, completing 59.0 percent of his passes for 685 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions.

For the time being, it appears undrafted rookie David Blough will continue to start for the Lions with Sloter serving as the backup.

"I think one of the things about Blough that’s really, I would say impressive from day one, is just kind of his confidence, almost fearlessness of being able to go out in that situation," Patricia said about Blough's debut on Thanksgiving. "I thought he did a really good job (stepping in and starting).

"I thought his energy, and I thought his desire to try to do the best he could to help this team is really the most important part for us. I think we could all see that."

As for Sloter, the Lions have been keeping tabs on him for a while. They worked out the quarterback before the regular season and are familiar with him from his time with the Minnesota Vikings.

"(He’s) a guy that we liked," Patricia said. "He’s definitely somebody that we’ve had our eye on as far as having the chance to take a look at to compete, so a good opportunity for us to do that now."