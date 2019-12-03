Jerry Jeudy, the game-breaking wide receiver for the Alabama Crimson Tide, is the Detroit Lions’ selection at No. 6 in a new NFL mock draft by CBS Sports.

Jeudy (6-1, 192 pounds) has 71 catches for 959 yards and nine touchdowns this season, after catching 68 passes for 1,315 yards and 14 TD for Alabama in 2018.

Jerry Jeudy (Photo: Vasha Hunt, AP)

“Kenny Golladay and Marvin Jones are Detroit's top targets but both have contracts that expire after the 2020 season, and Jeudy is the most dynamic route runner in college football,” says Ryan Wilson of CBS Sports.

The Lions have the No. 7 pass offense in the NFL, averaging 271.1 yards per game.

The CBS mock draft order is based on current NFL standings.

The top five picks are LSU QB Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), Ohio State DE Chase Young (N.Y. Giants), Georgia OL Andrew Thomas (Washington), Ohio State CB Jeff Okudah (Miami) and Auburn DL Derrick Brown (Atlanta).