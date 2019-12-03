Allen Park — The Detroit Lions went in-house to fill the team's roster opening, promoting linebacker Jason Cabinda off the practice squad on Tuesday.

The opening was created after the Lions placed rookie tight end T.J. Hockenson on injured reserve.

Cabinda, who went undrafted out of Penn State a year ago, spent his rookie season with the Oakland Raiders. He appeared in 10 games last season, starting three, tallying 21 tackles.

The 6-foot-1, 235-pound Cabinda was a featured player during this year's season of "Hard Knocks," which captured his release in the season finale. After being let go by Oakland, he quickly joined Detroit's practice squad, where he's spent the entire season.

"He's someone that comes to work every single day," Lions coach Matt Patricia said. "He's impressed in practice. He does a great job of giving us different looks, but also understanding the defense. He's a guy that play anywhere.

"He's honestly someone that's been really close, at every turn, to being given that opportunity to come up to the active roster and play on game day, especially with the special teams units."

