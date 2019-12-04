Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 14 of the NFL season.
Detroit +14 at Minnesota
Rogers: Minnesota
Hawkins: Minnesota
Niyo: Detroit
Wojo: Detroit
Dallas -3.5 at Chicago
Rogers: Dallas
Hawkins: Dallas
Niyo: Dallas
Wojo: Dallas
Baltimore -6.5 at Buffalo
Rogers: Baltimore
Hawkins: Buffalo
Niyo: Baltimore (best bet)
Wojo: Baltimore
Washington +14 at Green Bay
Rogers: Green Bay
Hawkins: Green Bay
Niyo: Green Bay
Wojo: Washington
Denver +7.5 at Houston
Rogers: Houston
Hawkins: Houston (best bet)
Niyo: Houston
Wojo: Houston
San Francisco +3 at New Orleans
Rogers: New Orleans
Hawkins: San Francisco
Niyo: New Orleans
Wojo: San Francisco
Cincinnati +10.5 at Cleveland
Rogers: Cleveland
Hawkins: Cleveland
Niyo: Cleveland
Wojo: Cincinnati
Carolina +1 at Atlanta
Rogers: Atlanta
Hawkins: Carolina
Niyo: Atlanta
Wojo: Atlanta
Miami +7.5 at N.Y. Jets
Rogers: N.Y. Jets
Hawkins: N.Y. Jets
Niyo: N.Y. Jets
Wojo: Miami
Indianapolis +1.5 at Tampa Bay
Rogers: Tampa Bay
Hawkins: Tampa Bay
Niyo: Tampa Bay
Wojo: Tampa Bay
L.A. Chargers -1 at Jacksonville
Rogers: L.A. Chargers
Hawkins: Jacksonville
Niyo: L.A. Chargers
Wojo: L.A. Chargers
Pittsburgh +1.5 at Arizona
Rogers: Arizona
Hawkins: Pittsburgh
Niyo: Arizona
Wojo: Pittsburgh (best bet)
Kansas City +3.5 at New England
Rogers: New England (best bet)
Hawkins: Kansas City
Niyo: Kansas City
Wojo: Kansas City
Tennessee -1 at Oakland
Rogers: Tennessee
Hawkins: Tennessee
Niyo: Oakland
Wojo: Tennessee
Seattle -3 at L.A. Rams
Rogers: Seattle
Hawkins: L.A. Rams
Niyo: Seattle
Wojo: L.A. Rams
N.Y. Giants +8 at Philadelphia
Rogers: Philadelphia
Hawkins: Philadelphia
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojo: Philadelphia
Records
Rogers: 8-8 last week, 85-102-5 overall, 8-4-1 best bets
Hawkins: 11-5 last week, 86-101-5 overall, 6-6-1 best bets
Niyo: 6-10 last week, 95-92-5 overall, 9-4 best bets
Wojo: 7-9 last week, 90-97-5 overall, 8-5 best bets
