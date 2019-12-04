Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 14 of the NFL season.

Detroit +14 at Minnesota

Rogers: Minnesota

Hawkins: Minnesota

Niyo: Detroit

Wojo: Detroit

The Lions take on the Vikings on Sunday in Minneapolis. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Dallas -3.5 at Chicago

Rogers: Dallas

Hawkins: Dallas

Niyo: Dallas

Wojo: Dallas

Baltimore -6.5 at Buffalo

Rogers: Baltimore

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: Baltimore (best bet)

Wojo: Baltimore

Washington +14 at Green Bay

Rogers: Green Bay

Hawkins: Green Bay

Niyo: Green Bay

Wojo: Washington

Denver +7.5 at Houston

Rogers: Houston

Hawkins: Houston (best bet)

Niyo: Houston

Wojo: Houston

San Francisco +3 at New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Hawkins: San Francisco

Niyo: New Orleans

Wojo: San Francisco

Cincinnati +10.5 at Cleveland

Rogers: Cleveland

Hawkins: Cleveland

Niyo: Cleveland

Wojo: Cincinnati

Carolina +1 at Atlanta

Rogers: Atlanta

Hawkins: Carolina

Niyo: Atlanta

Wojo: Atlanta

Miami +7.5 at N.Y. Jets

Rogers: N.Y. Jets

Hawkins: N.Y. Jets

Niyo: N.Y. Jets

Wojo: Miami

Indianapolis +1.5 at Tampa Bay

Rogers: Tampa Bay

Hawkins: Tampa Bay

Niyo: Tampa Bay

Wojo: Tampa Bay

L.A. Chargers -1 at Jacksonville

Rogers: L.A. Chargers

Hawkins: Jacksonville

Niyo: L.A. Chargers

Wojo: L.A. Chargers

Pittsburgh +1.5 at Arizona

Rogers: Arizona

Hawkins: Pittsburgh

Niyo: Arizona

Wojo: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Kansas City +3.5 at New England

Rogers: New England (best bet)

Hawkins: Kansas City

Niyo: Kansas City

Wojo: Kansas City

Tennessee -1 at Oakland

Rogers: Tennessee

Hawkins: Tennessee

Niyo: Oakland

Wojo: Tennessee

Seattle -3 at L.A. Rams

Rogers: Seattle

Hawkins: L.A. Rams

Niyo: Seattle

Wojo: L.A. Rams

N.Y. Giants +8 at Philadelphia

Rogers: Philadelphia

Hawkins: Philadelphia

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojo: Philadelphia

Records

Rogers: 8-8 last week, 85-102-5 overall, 8-4-1 best bets

Hawkins: 11-5 last week, 86-101-5 overall, 6-6-1 best bets

Niyo: 6-10 last week, 95-92-5 overall, 9-4 best bets

Wojo: 7-9 last week, 90-97-5 overall, 8-5 best bets