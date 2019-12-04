A warm seat in this December's chill is something most people would willingly park their caboose in — unless they're an NFL coach.

In an ESPN rating of NFL head coach's job security, the Lions' Matt Patricia finds himself in the warm seat, meaning his job is not safe if the season ends up a disappointment.

Patricia is a lackluster 9-18-1 in two years, 3-8-1 this season with four games left.

Lions coach Matt Patricia (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Michael Rothstein writes, "Patricia's record has left him facing weekly questions about his future. It's entirely possible the Ford family will give him another season to implement his vision with general manager Bob Quinn, but securing two straight losing seasons and two years without a playoff berth after his predecessor had winning seasons in three of four years has put him in trouble."

Patricia can take solace that he at least is not in the hot seat. The Falcons' Dan Quinn, 39-37 over five seasons; Jaguars' Doug Marrone, 20-24 over four seasons; Cowboys' Jason Garrett, 83-65; and Giants' Pat Shurmur, 7-21 over two seasons; find themselves in that predicament, according to ESPN.