Panthers owner David Tepper has hinted that Carolina’s next head coach will be someone with an offensive background.

“In the modern NFL, I think there is a preference for offensive coordinators (and) I think there are reasons for that,” Tepper said late Tuesday. “That does not mean that if you find somebody fantastic on the defensive side, I won’t consider it. If he has old-school discipline and modern and innovative processes.”

Coach Ron Rivera bids farewell at a press conference the day after his firing by the Panthers. (Photo: David T. Foster III, Tribune News Service)

Tepper fired longtime coach Ron Rivera on Tuesday after four straight losses left the Panthers (5-7) out of serious playoff contention for the third time in four seasons.

In his final news conference at Bank of America Stadium Rivera said he will take the next four weeks off but is eager to coach again next season.

Rivera, 57, opened his news conference by adamantly defending his accomplishments in his nine seasons in Carolina. He took over a 2-14 team, won three straight NFC South titles and led the Panthers to the Super Bowl.

He leaves with a 73-61-1 record, more wins than any Panthers coach. But Rivera was a coach with a defensive background, and Tepper said the NFL has implemented rules that favor the offense. The owner said that benefits teams with a head coach that has an offensive background.

Ex settles suit with McCoy

Chiefs running back LeSean McCoy and his former girlfriend have reached a settlement in a lawsuit she filed against him, court records show.

Delicia Cordon last year accused McCoy of failing to protect her from a violent July 2018 home invasion at a home he owns outside Atlanta. Cordon was bloodied and beaten, and $133,000 worth of jewelry was stolen from the home.

McCoy was not at the home at the time. Cordon later amended the suit to accuse McCoy of physically abusing her and orchestrating the attack, allegations McCoy denied.

Extra points

Second-year Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield said his injured throwing hand has improved with treatments and he expects to be on the field this week when the Browns (5-7) host the Cincinnati Bengals (1-11).

... Giants quarterback Eli Manning will start on Monday night against the Eagles while Daniel Jones is out because of a high ankle sprain.

... Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will have surgery on his injured left foot next week, interim coach said.