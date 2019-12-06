CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo do their best to talk about the Lions' upcoming matchup in Minnesota. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Justin Rogers, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions on the outcome of Sunday's Lions vs. Vikings game at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis (1 p.m., Fox/760).

David Blough (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

►Justin Rogers: The Lions haven't trailed by more than 14 points at any point this season, so it's strange to see them as a double-digit underdog. But it also makes sense. Running out a rookie QB against that Minnesota pass rush, combined with the expectation the porous defense can slow a red-hot Kirk Cousins, it's a recipe for disaster. Vikings 27, Lions 13

►John Niyo: The Vikings have more to play for and the home-field advantage. But Minnesota is coming off a short week against a team that had 10 days to prepare. Mike Zimmer’s teams also have failed to cover the last five times they were a double-digit favorite. So maybe the Lions can find enough big plays in the passing game to hang around again. Vikings 31, Lions 20

►Bob Wojnowski: By almost every measure, it should be a blowout. The Vikings are unbeaten at home and Kirk Cousins quietly is having a terrific season, while the Lions are starting undrafted rookie David Blough, who was solid in his debut. Vikings running back Dalvin Cook could by slowed by injury, although that might not matter. This is the nugget that Matt Patricia can clutch: The Lions have led in every game and not gotten blown out despite their 3-8-1 disaster. Of course, the only team to beat them by more than one score was Minnesota, 42-30 in Detroit. If the Lions are still up for the fight, this is the game that will show it (or not). They'll show it, for a while. Vikings 30, Lions 17