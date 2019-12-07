CLOSE Justin Rogers and John Niyo do their best to talk about the Lions' upcoming matchup in Minnesota. Justin Rogers, The Detroit News

Minneapolis — The Detroit Lions organization, coach Matt Patricia and general manager Bob Quinn have been separately fined for violating the league's injury reporting policy.

Prior to the team's Week 10 matchup against the Chicago Bears on Nov. 10, medical testing done on Friday determined quarterback Matthew Stafford would not be able to play in the game.

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Stafford had been listed as questionable, but the team did not properly update its injury report after Friday to reflect his updated status. Reports Stafford could be inactive began to leak late Saturday night and were confirmed Sunday morning, four hours before kickoff.

After the game, Patricia noted the team wanted to keep the option open of keeping Stafford active, even though the quarterback wouldn't play.

Although unlikely, the penalty could have extended to forfeiture of draft assets. Instead, the team was docked $75,000, while Patricia and Quinn were fined $25,000 and $10,000 respectively.

The fines were identical to those the Pittsburgh Steelers and coach Mike Tomlin incurred last month for failing to properly report quarterback Ben Roethlisberger's season-ending elbow injury.

Stafford will miss his fifth consecutive game due to the back injury this Sunday. Prior to being sidelined, he had started 136 straight, the sixth-longest streak for a quarterback in NFL history.

He remains on the active roster and is hopeful to play again this season.

