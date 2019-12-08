Minneapolis — The Detroit Lions may never see their entire defensive line healthy and active during the 2019 season, but the starting secondary will be whole once again with the return of cornerback Rashaan Melvin to the lineup for Sunday's game against the Vikings.

Rahsaan Melvin (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Melvin had missed the past two games with a rib injury he suffered in practice. Rookie Amani Oruwariye started both games in his place.

The defensive line remains a revolving door of healthy bodies. A week after returning to action, defensive tackle Da'Shawn Hand is out again with a nagging ankle injury. He'll be joined by rookie defensive end Austin Bryant, who suffered a hip injury during the practice week.

Also inactive for the Lions are quarterback Matthew Stafford, return man Jamal Agnew, cornerback Mike Jackson and offensive linemean Oday Aboushi and Beau Benzschawel.

Stafford is missing his fifth consecutive with a back injury, while Agnew, who had been listed as questionable for the contest, will sit out his third straight with a sprained ankle. The other three are healthy scratches.