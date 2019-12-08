Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough is sacked by Minnesota Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter (99) during the first quarter. (Photo: Andy Clayton-King, AP)

Lions looking to get on scoreboard before halftime

The Lions will take over at their 25 after a touchback.

David Blough throws complete to Kenny Golladay for a gain of 4 on first down. Bo Scarbrough runs up the middle for 4 more yards on second down. Danny Amendola picks up 3 yards on a third-down completion to move the chains.

Blough on first down misfires on a throw to Jesse James. Golladay makes a terrific effort to get two feet in-bounds while bringing in a pass from Blough near the left sideline. The 17-yard gain is the longest gain for Detroit thus far, and gives the Lions a first down at the Minnesota 46.

A penalty on the Vikings on the next play makes it first-and-10 for Detroit at the Minnesota 35.

Blough is sacked for a loss of 4 on first down. A holding penalty on Vikings linebacker Anthony Barr gives Detroit another first down, this time at the 34.

Ty Johnson rushes up the middle for 5 yards on first down.

Two-minute warning

Lions force field goal from inside red zone

Dalvin Cook runs to the 38 for a gain of 3 on first down. Irv Smith hauls in a throw for 13 yards to the Detroit 49 on second down.

Cook rushes for 2 yards on the next play. Alexander Mattison hurdles Tavon Wilson on his way to a gain of about 9 to move the chains again.

Injury alert: Lions DT A'Shawn Robinson was hurt on the play.

C.J. Ham gets open for Kirk Cousins on first down, making is way to the Detroit 13 for a gain of 25 yards.

Mattison then bullies his way up the middle to the 5 for an 8-yard gain on first down. Mattison makes it third-and-1 with a 1-yard run on second down. The Lions' defensive line gets a great push, and Jarrad Davis returns just in time to help Christian Jones wrap up Ham for no gain to force fourth-and-1.

Cousins snaps the ball before all his men are set, drawing a false start. The Vikings will be forced to kick a field goal.

Dan Bailey puts through a 27-yarder.

Vikings 10, Lions 0 (4:42 2nd)

Lions go three-and-out from deep in own territory

Detroit will take over at its 13.

Bo Scarbrough rushes for 6 yards on first down and 3 on second down. Scarbrough is stuffed for a loss of 1 on third down, and the Lions will punt it away after just three plays again.

Mike Hughes returns Sam Martin's punt 10 yards to the Minnesota 35.

Vikings 7, Lions 0 (9:54 2nd)

Coleman's third-down pressure helps Lions get stop

Alexander Mattison gets 9 yards up the middle on first down. He gets 2 more on the next play, which has 5 yards added to it for a holding penalty on Damon Harrison. It's first-and-10 at the 28.

Kirk Cousins throws complete to Mattison for a gain of 9 on first down, but his second-down completion to Tyler Conklin loses 3.

END 1ST: Vikings 7, Lions 0

Offsetting penalties erase the first play of the second quarter; Detroit's infraction was on Jahlani Tavai, who was flagged for lowering his head to initiate contact for the second time in this game. Cousins picks up the first down with a 6-yard completion to Laquon Treadwell.

Cook goes up the middle for a gain of 6 on first down. Cousins throws a beaming ball to the sideline for Stefon Diggs, who hauls it in for a gain of 13 at the Detroit 41.

Cook gets a yard on first and second down, each. Justin Coleman hits Cousins as he throws to force a wobbling ball that falls incomplete.

Danny Amendola waives for a fair catch on Britton Colquitt's punt at the 13.

Vikings 7, Lions 0 (11:55 2nd)

Lions QB Blough sacked by Danielle Hunter on third down for second time

The Lions will take over down 7-0 lead at the 25.

Bo Scarbrough gets 6 tough yards up the middle on first down. David Blough fakes the give to Scarbrough and finds a wide-open Marvin Jones for 18 yards and a first down at the Detroit 49.

Blough's first-down pass to Scarbrough falls incomplete. Scarbrough has nowhere to go on second down and is immediately dropped for a 1-yard loss. Logan Thomas nearly doesn't get enough to move the chains after pulling in a pass on third down, but an offsides penalty on the Vikings will give the Lions a second chance at converting. It's third-and-6.

Blough, under pressure, floats one to open space for Danny Amendola; the pass is swatted away, but there's a defensive holding penalty on Harrison Smith. The penalty probably saved a touchdown. It's first-and-10 at the Minnesota 42.

Blough is forced to throw the ball away on first down. Scarbrough on second down goes down after a gain of only 2, and shares some words with some Vikings defenders after the play. Blough is dropped by Danielle Hunter again on third down, this time for a huge loss of 14.

Sam Martin's punt is fair caught at the Minnesota 12.

Vikings 7, Lions 0 (1:45 1st)

Lions' Davis injured, Vikings take 7-0 lead

Former Michigan State quarterback Kirk Cousins throws complete to former Central Michigan tight end Tyler Conklin for a gain of 11 yards to the Minnesota 29.

Dalvin Cook rushes for 9 on the next play, and picks up another first down for the Vikings with a 4-yard run on second down.

Alexander Mattison rushes for 2 yards on first down. Devon Kennard gets in Cousins' face on second down, forcing him to throw it away, but there's a holding penalty on Darius Slay that'll give the Vikings a new set of downs at their own 49.

Injury alert: Lions Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay was injured during the play and appears to be grabbing his left side while being walked off the field.

Cook pushes forward for a gain of 5 yards on first down.

Injury alert: Lions LB Jarrad Davis was hurt on the play after being rolled up on at the line of scrimmage and is being attended to by the training staff.

Injury update: Lions CB Darius Slay has returned for Detroit.

Cousins throws to Stefon Diggs on second down for a gain of 14 that gives Minnesota a first down at the Detroit 32.

Cook rushes for 2 yards on first down, then catches a pass from Cousins for a 10-yard gain on second down.

Cook's first-down carry on the next play goes for 3 yards, supplemented by a penalty on rookie linebacker Jahlani Tavai, filling in for the injured Davis, for lowering the head to initiate contact. It'll be first-and-goal at the 9.

Cousins finds Olabisi Johnson in the end zone for a Vikings touchdown.

Vikings 7, Lions 0 (5:47 1st)

Lions go three-and-out for second straight drive to start game

A holding penalty on the Vikings during the punt will give Detroit starting field position at the 25.

Bo Scarbrough rushes for a yard on first down and 7 on second down. David Blough's throw to Marvin Jones on a quick slant is batted away by Mike Hughes. The Lions go three-and-out again.

Sam Martin's punt is fielded by Hughes and returned a handful of yards to the 18.

Lions 0, Vikings 0 (10:27 1st)

Slay's third-down swat ends Vikings' opening drive

Minnesota takes over at its own 42 after the return by Mike Hughes.

Kirk Cousins dumps it off to Irv Smith on first down for a gain of 1. Dalvin Cook rushes to the right side on second down for a pickup of 9 to the Detroit 48.

Cook is wrapped up for no gain on the next play. Cousins hits Kyle Rudolph on second down for a gain of 3, before he gets pushed out of bounds by Devon Kennard. Cousins' third-down throw hangs in the air for an eternity, allowing Darius Slay to get in position and knock it away.

Danny Amendola fair catches the ensuing punt at Detroit's 15.

Lions 0, Vikings 0 (11:54 1st)

Lions go backward on opening drive

Dan Bailey's opening kickoff goes for a touchback. David Blough and the Lions offense will start at the 25.

Blough's first throw is a quick pass to Marvin Jones that's swatted to the turf. His second-down pass is also batted down at the line of scrimmage. Blough is dropped by Danielle Hunter for a 6-yard loss on third down.

Mike Hughes returns Sam Martin's punt to the Minnesota 42.

Lions 0, Vikings 0 (14:07 1st)

Detroit Lions quarterback David Blough warms up before Sunday's game in Minnesota. (Photo: Bruce Kluckhohn, AP)

Pregame

The Detroit Lions will try to end their five-game losing streak in a 1 p.m. game Sunday in Minnesota. Follow the action here with live updates throughout the game by Nolan Bianchi of The Detroit News.

Inactives

Lions : QB Matthew Stafford, CBs Michael Jackson and Jamal Agnew, G Beau Benzschawel, OL Oday Aboushi, DL Da'Shawn Hand and DE Austin Bryant are inactive for Detroit.

Vikings : WR Adam Thielen, DT Hercules Mata'Afa, Ts Oli Udoh and Aviante Collins, LB Cameron Smith, G Dru Samia and DT Jalyn Holmes are inactive for Minnesota.

LIONS AT VIKINGS

Kickoff: 1 p.m. Sunday, U.S. Bank Stadium, Minneapolis

TV/radio: Fox/760 AM

Records: Lions 3-8-1, Vikings 8-3

Line: Vikings by 14