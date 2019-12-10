Allen Park — Continuing its relentless surge, the NFL salary cap is projected to increase by between $8 million and $13 million in 2020, according to an NFL Network report.

Under the current collective-bargaining agreement, which expires at the end of next season, the cap already has spiked from $120 million in 2011 to $188.2 million in 2019.

Lions GM Bob Quinn (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

It's impossible to determine how much space the Detroit Lions could have, given there are several decisions to be made before the start of free agency that would impact the final numbers.

What's currently know is the team has approximately $165 million already committed to contracts and another $5 million in dead money, most of which is tied to former safety Quandre Diggs, who was traded to Seattle. On the positive side, the Lions will be carrying over nearly $20 million in unused cap space from this season.

Estimating the cap at $200 million, that gives the team around $50 million in space prior to making cuts or additions, including the signing of its 2020 draft class. The Lions are currently projected to select fifth in the first round. Last year's No. 5 pick, linebacker Devin White, carried a $5.3-million cap hit his first season.

