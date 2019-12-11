Allen Park — With the roster banged up following last weekend's game against Minnesota, the Detroit Lions opted to replace their traditional Wednesday practice with a less physically taxing walk-through.

Lions defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (91) was one of seven players out for Wednesday's walk-through. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Still required to release a projected practice report, the team estimated it would have been down seven players (five starters) during the session, led by quarterback Matthew Stafford, who continues to be sidelined by a back injury.

In addition to Stafford, the team also was without guard Joe Dahl (back/knee), linebacker Jarrad Davis (ankle/knee), defensive lineman Da'Shawn Hand (ankle), defensive tackle A'Shawn Robinson (shoulder), offensive tackle Rick Wagner (knee) and running back J.D. McKissic (excused absence).

On top of that, four more were projected to be limited, including linebacker Christian Jones (shoulder) and running back Bo Scarbrough (ribs).

