Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 15 of the NFL season.

Tampa Bay -4 at Detroit

Rogers: Tampa Bay

Hawkins: Tampa Bay

Niyo: Detroit

Wojnowski: Detroit

Trey Flowers and the Lions play host to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

N.Y. Jets +14 at Baltimore

Rogers: Baltimore

Hawkins: Baltimore

Niyo: Baltimore

Wojnowski: Baltimore

Philadelphia -4.5 at Washington

Rogers: Philadelphia

Hawkins: Washington

Niyo: Philadelphia

Wojnowski: Washington

Chicago +4.5 at Green Bay

Rogers: Green Bay

Hawkins: Green Bay

Niyo: Green Bay (best bet)

Wojnowski: Green Bay

New England -9.5 at Cincinnati

Rogers: New England (best bet)

Hawkins: New England (best bet)

Niyo: New England

Wojnowski: New England

Houston +3 at Tennessee

Rogers: Tennessee

Hawkins: Tennessee

Niyo: Tennessee

Wojnowski: Houston

Seattle -6 at Carolina

Rogers: Seattle

Hawkins: Seattle

Niyo: Seattle

Wojnowski: Seattle

Denver +11.5 at Kansas City

Rogers: Kansas City

Hawkins: Kansas City

Niyo: Denver

Wojnowski: Denver

Miami +3 at N.Y. Giants

Rogers: N.Y. Giants

Hawkins: N.Y. Giants

Niyo: N.Y. Giants

Wojnowski: N.Y. Giants

Buffalo +2 at Pittsburgh

Rogers: Pittsburgh

Hawkins: Buffalo

Niyo: Pittsburgh

Wojnowski: Pittsburgh (best bet)

Jacksonville +6.5 at Oakland

Rogers: Oakland

Hawkins: Oakland

Niyo: Oakland

Wojnowski: Oakland

Cleveland -2.5 at Arizona

Rogers: Cleveland

Hawkins: Arizona

Niyo: Cleveland

Wojnowski: Arizona

Atlanta +11 at San Francisco

Rogers: San Francisco

Hawkins: San Francisco

Niyo: Atlanta

Wojnowski: Atlanta

L.A. Rams PK at Dallas

Rogers: Dallas

Hawkins: L.A. Rams

Niyo: L.A. Rams

Wojnowski: Dallas

Minnesota -2.5 at L.A. Chargers

Rogers: Minnesota

Hawkins: Minnesota

Niyo: Minnesota

Wojnowski: Minnesota

Indianapolis +9 at New Orleans

Rogers: New Orleans

Hawkins: New Orleans

Niyo: New Orleans

Wojnowski: New Orleans

Records

Rogers: 5-11 last week, 90-113-5 overall, 8-5-1 best bets

Hawkins: 6-10 last week, 92-111-5 overall, 6-7-1 best bets

Niyo: 6-10 last week, 101-102-5 overall, 10-4 best bets

Wojo: 13-3 last week, 103-100-5 overall, 9-5 best bets