Justin Rogers, James Hawkins, John Niyo and Bob Wojnowski of The Detroit News offer their predictions against the spread for Week 15 of the NFL season.
Tampa Bay -4 at Detroit
Rogers: Tampa Bay
Hawkins: Tampa Bay
Niyo: Detroit
Wojnowski: Detroit
N.Y. Jets +14 at Baltimore
Rogers: Baltimore
Hawkins: Baltimore
Niyo: Baltimore
Wojnowski: Baltimore
More: Jets' Bell (MSU) goes bowling till 1 a.m., then misses Sunday's game with flu
More: Ravens’ Lamar Jackson shrugs off leg injury, wants to play
Philadelphia -4.5 at Washington
Rogers: Philadelphia
Hawkins: Washington
Niyo: Philadelphia
Wojnowski: Washington
Chicago +4.5 at Green Bay
Rogers: Green Bay
Hawkins: Green Bay
Niyo: Green Bay (best bet)
Wojnowski: Green Bay
New England -9.5 at Cincinnati
Rogers: New England (best bet)
Hawkins: New England (best bet)
Niyo: New England
Wojnowski: New England
More: Patriots' Bill Belichick says he hasn't watched footage from 'Spygate 2'
Houston +3 at Tennessee
Rogers: Tennessee
Hawkins: Tennessee
Niyo: Tennessee
Wojnowski: Houston
Seattle -6 at Carolina
Rogers: Seattle
Hawkins: Seattle
Niyo: Seattle
Wojnowski: Seattle
Denver +11.5 at Kansas City
Rogers: Kansas City
Hawkins: Kansas City
Niyo: Denver
Wojnowski: Denver
Miami +3 at N.Y. Giants
Rogers: N.Y. Giants
Hawkins: N.Y. Giants
Niyo: N.Y. Giants
Wojnowski: N.Y. Giants
Buffalo +2 at Pittsburgh
Rogers: Pittsburgh
Hawkins: Buffalo
Niyo: Pittsburgh
Wojnowski: Pittsburgh (best bet)
Jacksonville +6.5 at Oakland
Rogers: Oakland
Hawkins: Oakland
Niyo: Oakland
Wojnowski: Oakland
Cleveland -2.5 at Arizona
Rogers: Cleveland
Hawkins: Arizona
Niyo: Cleveland
Wojnowski: Arizona
Atlanta +11 at San Francisco
Rogers: San Francisco
Hawkins: San Francisco
Niyo: Atlanta
Wojnowski: Atlanta
L.A. Rams PK at Dallas
Rogers: Dallas
Hawkins: L.A. Rams
Niyo: L.A. Rams
Wojnowski: Dallas
Minnesota -2.5 at L.A. Chargers
Rogers: Minnesota
Hawkins: Minnesota
Niyo: Minnesota
Wojnowski: Minnesota
Indianapolis +9 at New Orleans
Rogers: New Orleans
Hawkins: New Orleans
Niyo: New Orleans
Wojnowski: New Orleans
Records
Rogers: 5-11 last week, 90-113-5 overall, 8-5-1 best bets
Hawkins: 6-10 last week, 92-111-5 overall, 6-7-1 best bets
Niyo: 6-10 last week, 101-102-5 overall, 10-4 best bets
Wojo: 13-3 last week, 103-100-5 overall, 9-5 best bets
