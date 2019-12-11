Allen Park – Coach Bruce Arians said Wednesday the Buccaneers tried to get safety Andrew Adams to return to Tampa Bay during the offseason.

He had to settle for after the preseason.

Andrew Adams (Photo: Jason Behnken, AP)

The safety left Tampa Bay this summer, instead signing with the Lions, who were hoping he could boost a secondary that didn’t force enough turnovers last year.

Instead, the Lions cut Adams after four preseason games, despite the safety’s track record: He had four interceptions for the Bucs last season and showed some playmaking abilities during camp in Allen Park.

Tampa Bay signed Adams a week later and he was back on the field for them in Week 3. The Connecticut product has started the last eight games. He has not duplicated the turnover prowess from a year ago, but Arians said he’s been solid.

“We tried to get him to come back in free agency and he decided to move in,” Arians said. “He’s a steady player. He’s just a heady guy, he plays hard, he plays physical and you can always count on him doing his job.”

Matt Schoch is a freelance writer.