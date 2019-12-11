Jets running back Le’Veon Bell (Michigan State) will be spared from team discipline after his weekend bowling outing.

Bell missed the team’s 22-21 win Sunday against Miami while continuing to recover from the flu, which kept him out of practice for two days last week. Coach Adam Gase said Tuesday that team doctors determined Bell was still ill Saturday, so the team ruled him out for the game.

New York Jets running back Le'Veon Bell will not face discipline for a bowling outing during the weekend while recovering from the flu. (Photo: Adam Hunger, AP)

“He wanted to play,” Gase said.

“But they told him he was still contagious. They didn’t want him around all the other guys because they thought it could spread through the team.”

Bell was sent home and told to stay away from the team while he recovers — but didn’t violate any team rules.

“What am I going to discipline him for?” Gase said. “I can’t tell him you have to stay in your house.”

Thomas suspended

Washington cornerback Simeon Thomas has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s substance-abuse policy.

The suspension extends through the end of this season and Week 1 of 2020. Thomas is suspended without pay during that time.